Top 10 Steel Producing States in India 2025

India's steel sector is a critical part of its industrial and infrastructure development, with production centered in a few resource-endowed states. In 2025, India will be one of the world's top steel-producing nations, with states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand accounting for most of the crude steel production. The states have massive integrated steel plants backed by significant iron ore and coal deposits. Apart from that, upcoming centers such as Karnataka and Maharashtra have increased production with the aid of new facilities and private investment. Read along to know more about the top 10 steel-producing states in India and their production levels for 2025 as per Ministry of Steel. Top 10 Steel Producing States in India Rank State Steel Production (Million Tonnes) 1 Odisha 32.0 2 Chhattisgarh 28.0 3 Jharkhand 25.0 4 Karnataka 20.0 5 Maharashtra 15.0 6 Andhra Pradesh 10.0 7 Gujarat 8.0 8 Tamil Nadu 6.0 9 West Bengal 5.0 10 Uttar Pradesh 3.0

Odisha Odisha is the leading steel producer owing to large integrated plants such as Tata Steel's Jamshedpur and JSPL's Angul plants. The state's rich iron ore deposits and port facilities support export potential. Chhattisgarh One of the major steel centers with megascale plants such as Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL) and JSPL's Raigarh, Chhattisgarh combines raw material availability with high production capacity. Jharkhand Jharkhand is still an age-old hub for steel production with Bokaro Steel Plant (SAIL) and Tata Steel's flagship in Jamshedpur being the production pillars. Karnataka Contemporary facilities such as JSW Steel's Vijayanagar plant have turned Karnataka into a major steel producer catering to southern and western India's demand. Maharashtra Maharashtra combines aged plants with new private sector additions of capacity such as those in Mumbai and Nagpur areas, fueling industrial and infrastructural development.