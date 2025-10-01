RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Top 10 Steel Producing States in India 2025

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 1, 2025, 17:02 IST

Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are India's top three steel-producing states, accounting for over half of the national output. Their success is driven by abundant raw material deposits and large integrated plants like Tata Steel and Bhilai Steel Plant. Karnataka and Maharashtra are also emerging as significant production hubs.

India's steel sector is a critical part of its industrial and infrastructure development, with production centered in a few resource-endowed states. In 2025, India will be one of the world's top steel-producing nations, with states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand accounting for most of the crude steel production. 

The states have massive integrated steel plants backed by significant iron ore and coal deposits. Apart from that, upcoming centers such as Karnataka and Maharashtra have increased production with the aid of new facilities and private investment. Read along to know more about the top 10 steel-producing states in India and their production levels for 2025 as per Ministry of Steel.

Top 10 Steel Producing States in India

Rank

State

Steel Production (Million Tonnes)

1

Odisha

32.0

2

Chhattisgarh

28.0

3

Jharkhand

25.0

4

Karnataka

20.0

5

Maharashtra

15.0

6

Andhra Pradesh

10.0

7

Gujarat

8.0

8

Tamil Nadu

6.0

9

West Bengal

5.0

10

Uttar Pradesh

3.0

Odisha

Odisha is the leading steel producer owing to large integrated plants such as Tata Steel's Jamshedpur and JSPL's Angul plants. The state's rich iron ore deposits and port facilities support export potential.

Chhattisgarh

One of the major steel centers with megascale plants such as Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL) and JSPL's Raigarh, Chhattisgarh combines raw material availability with high production capacity.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand is still an age-old hub for steel production with Bokaro Steel Plant (SAIL) and Tata Steel's flagship in Jamshedpur being the production pillars.

Karnataka

Contemporary facilities such as JSW Steel's Vijayanagar plant have turned Karnataka into a major steel producer catering to southern and western India's demand.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra combines aged plants with new private sector additions of capacity such as those in Mumbai and Nagpur areas, fueling industrial and infrastructural development.

India's steel producing landscape in 2025 presents the superiority of resource-abundant eastern states augmented by strong industrial clusters in the south and the west. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand account for over half of overall output, with access to raw material being key to steel making. 

Karnataka and Maharashtra are ramping up production with advanced technologies and increasing demand. Combined, these leading producing states power India's infrastructure boom and export capacity, making the country a leader in the global steel market.

Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

