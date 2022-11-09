Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Facts & More

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: On November 9, 2000, several districts from Uttar Pradesh's Northwestern region and a section of the Himalayan Mountain range united to form a new state, Uttarakhand. And the 22nd annual Uttarakhand Foundation Day will be observed this year. The state's name was officially changed from Uttaranchal to Uttarakhand in 2007.

History

As India's 27th state, Uttarakhand was split off from Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. Its previous name was Uttaranchal. Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tibet, and Nepal are the states that border Uttarakhand. The Sanskrit dialect, which translates to "northern city," provides the meaning of Uttarakhand. It was changed from Uttaranchal to Uttarakhand formally in 2007.

Significance

The "State Foundation Week," which starts on November 3 and typically lasts for a full week, is a special celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day. After a number of activities, such as "Mera Sainik," the event culminates on November 9 with the "Bharat Bharti" celebration. Along with discussing various ideas, including plans for the state's development, the chief minister of Uttarakhand also makes special arrangements.

Wishes, Messages & Greetings for Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Let’s join hands for the growth and development of Uttarakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022.

Commemorate the day of victory with excitement, pride, and zeal in your hearts. Wishing you a very Happy Uttarakhand Day!

On the 22nd celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, we take an oath to make our beloved state proud with our right actions.

Thank you, Uttarakhand for everything. We take a pledge to make our state and country proud with our right actions. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022.

We received faith, freedom, peace, and pride through the Constitution. Let’s honor the day the state was founded by wishing you a happy Uttarakhand Day.

Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022.

Land of mountains, pilgrimage, beauty, and diverse Culture, our state Uttarakhand is heaven to us. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022.

With the blessings of Badrinath and Kedarnath, let us celebrate and honor the Uttarakhand Foundation Day with pride and honor, and let us indulge ourselves in celebrating our culture and tradition.

Display our true culture with pride and honor, and celebrate Uttarakhand Foundation Day with zeal and enthusiasm.

“Make the celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day even more joyful with Rabri and Chaas and have a fantastic time with family and friends – Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day.”

Quotes for Uttarakhand Foundation Day

“Stop staring at the mountains. Climb them instead, yes it is harder, but it’ll lead you to a better view.”- Shining Shikari

“Where people are simple, innocent, and hardworking that is Uttarakhand.”- Anonymous

“When you leave Uttarakhand, you carry it with you wherever you go.”- Shining Shikari

“Where Shiva exists in every stone, that is Uttarakhand.”- Anonymous

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” - Shining Shikari

Facts about Uttarakhand Foundation

The natives of the state are divided into Garhwali and Kumaoni.

According to the 2011 Census of India, Uttarakhand has a population of 10,086,292, making it the 20th most populous state in the country.

The official language of the state is Hindi, though the majority speak different languages like Gharwali, Kumaoni, Punjabi, Nepalese, and others.

Population density wise Uttarakhand has the highest number of soldiers in the Indian army than any other Indian state.

Two of India’s most revered rivers, the Ganga and Yamuna, originate from Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand state is the second fastest-growing state in India.

India’s top two mountaineering institutes are in Uttarakhand.

