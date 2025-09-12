Understanding the Constitutional Role and Powers of Vice President of India; Articles 63-73 Explained

CP Radhakrishnan has taken oath as the 15th vice president of India. But do you know the responsibilities, major power and functions of the second highest constitutional post in India. In this article we will know the Election Process and Qualifications, Tenure and Removal and Major functions and powers of the Indian Vice President. The post of Vice President of India is the second highest constitutional post in the country, mentioned in Part V, Chapter I (Executive) of the Indian Constitution. The Vice President's term is five years, but he remains in office until a new Vice President takes office, ensuring continuity of office. Election Process and Qualifications Now let's see how the Vice president of India is elected and what is the criteria that needs to be met to hold this valuable constitutional position.

Article 66 Article 66 mentions the process of election of the Vice President. He is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). The election is held by the system of proportional representation through single transferable vote and secret ballot.

Qualifications for Vice President: The candidate must be a citizen of India, have completed at least 35 years of age, and be eligible to become a member of the Rajya Sabha. He cannot hold any office of profit. However, the post of President, Vice President, Governor and Union or State Minister is not considered an 'office of profit'. Major functions and powers This Constitutional post comes with a lot of powers and responsibilities. It is important to know what the Vice President looks after. Article 64, 65, 71 and 69 talk about the major functions and powers of the Vice president of India.

Article 64 According to Article 64, the Vice President is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He conducts the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, maintains discipline in the House, and can exercise the casting vote in case of a tie. Article 65 Under Article 65, he acts as Acting President in the event of a vacancy in the office of the President or in his absence and during this period enjoys all the powers and salary of the President. Article 71 According to Article 71, all disputes related to the election of the President or Vice President are resolved by the Supreme Court, whose decision is final. Article 69 According to Article 69, the Vice President takes oath or affirmation before the President before assuming his office. Tenure and Removal The Ex Vice president of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar resigned from his position on July 21, 2025. After which the voting for the next VP took place and the nation got its next VP. But the question here is what are the conditions under which a vice president can resign?