Want To Hide Online Status On WhatsApp While Chatting? Here's What You Need To Know!

WhatsApp has advanced the privacy game for its users with its new feature. The meta-owned instant messaging app recently declared that users will be able to hide their online status even on times they are actually active on the platform.

WhatsApp said that the official feature for the same will take some time to come.

Thus, if you wish to hide your online status while actually being online on the platform, the good news for you will come really soon.

While we'll be updating you on the same soon, here's the hack to hide your online status from your contacts.

The below-mentioned tips work for both Android and iOS users.

Steps To Hide Online Status Of WhatsApp From Your Contacts:

Step 1:

Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile.

Step 2:

Do you see the three vertical dots in the top right corner? Click on the dots.

Step 3:

On clicking the dots, you will be directed to a few options. Click on the "Settings" menu.

Step 4:

Now, hit the "Account" option. Once you do that, click on the "Privacy" option.

Step 5:

Can you see the "Last Seen" option now? Click on it. Once you do that, you will be given two options by the application, viz, "My Contacts" and "Nobody".

Step 6:

If you wish to make your online status visible only to your contacts, click on the "My Contacts" options.

However, if you do not wish anyone to view your online status, click on the "Nobody" option.

Note that if you click on the "Nobody" option disallowing your contacts to view your online status, you too are also not able to check their online status.

Yes, it works both ways.

While this hack solves the problem, for now, WhatsApp will soon release the official feature to hide online status in the near future.

The feature aims to help those who wish to keep their online presence private.

Earlier, WhatsApp confirmed that the option will be available in August, but it did not happen.

Thus, it is expected that the instant messaging app will soon roll out the feature in the coming few weeks.

What To Do When The Feature Is Out?

To enable the feature on your device, you will simply have to open WhatsApp on your device. Next, you'll be required to click on "Settings", following which you must click on the "Account" option. Next, go to "Privacy".

After that, you will be able to find the "Last seen and online" feature somewhere on the top of the screen. The feature will help you hide your online status.