Global Handwashing Day 2023: Theme and Common FAQs on Hand Hygiene

Global Handwashing Day is celebrated on October 15th every year to raise awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap as a way to prevent disease and save lives. Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs, including the germs that cause COVID-19, cholera, diarrhoea, and pneumonia.

On Global Handwashing Day, people around the world come together to promote handwashing with soap and to encourage others to make handwashing a habit. Events are held in schools, workplaces, and communities to teach people about the importance of handwashing and to demonstrate how to wash their hands correctly.

The United Nations mentions: “October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.”

What Is the History of Global Handwashing Day?

The first Global Handwashing Day was celebrated on October 15th, 2008. Over 120 million children washed their hands with soap in 70 countries on that day.

Since then, Global Handwashing Day has grown to be one of the largest global health campaigns in the world.

Global Handwashing Day is celebrated in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Events are held in schools, workplaces, and communities to teach people about the importance of handwashing with soap and to demonstrate how to wash their hands correctly.

The Global Handwashing Partnership website mentions: “Global Handwashing Day is celebrated every year on October 15th. The first Global Handwashing Day was held in 2008, when over 120 million children around the world washed their hands with soap in more than 70 countries.”

“Since 2008, community and national leaders have used Global Handwashing Day to spread the word about handwashing, build sinks and tippy taps, and demonstrate the simplicity and value of clean hands,” it adds.

What Is the Significance of Global Handwashing Day?

Global Handwashing Day is a reminder that we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of disease. By washing our hands regularly, we can help to keep ourselves and our communities healthy.

Here are some of the specific benefits of Global Handwashing Day:

It raises awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap as a way to prevent disease and save lives.

It promotes handwashing as a habit.

It teaches people how to wash their hands correctly.

It encourages people to make handwashing a priority in their own lives and in their communities.

It helps to reduce the spread of disease.

It saves lives.

What Is the Theme of Global Handwashing Day 2023?

The theme of Global Handwashing Day 2023 is "Clean Hands are Within Reach." This theme emphasises the importance of making handwashing accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

The Global Public-Private Partnership for Handwashing (GPHPP), which organizes Global Handwashing Day each year, has chosen this theme to highlight the fact that handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent disease and save lives, yet it is not always accessible to everyone.

Is handwashing with soap really more beneficial than washing with water alone?

According to the Global Handwashing Organisation, “A study in Bangladesh examined the effectiveness of handwashing with soap and water compared to rinsing hands with only water. The research found that while the use of water alone does help reduce the risk of diarrhoea, the use of soap is substantially more effective.”

If people know they should wash their hands, won’t they automatically do so?

Experts are learning what works and doesn't work in changing private, personal behaviours and habits. Top-down, technology-led solutions and campaigns focusing on health education don't work. More effective approaches build on social marketing lessons and respond to people's motivations for washing their hands.

Do I really need to wash my hands for 20 seconds?

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention mentions: “Scientific studies show that you need to scrub for 20 seconds to remove harmful germs and chemicals from your hands. If you wash for a shorter time, you will not remove as many germs.”

Should I use a paper towel to turn off the faucet after washing my hands?

To save water, the CDC recommends turning off the faucet after wetting your hands and turning it back on after washing them for 20 seconds to rinse off the soap. If you're worried about getting germs on your hands after washing them, use a paper towel, your elbow, or another hands-free way to turn off the faucet.