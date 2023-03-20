What are the protests over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms in France?

The Place de la Concorde in Paris saw a heated clash between the protestors and police recently on Friday. The reason behind the clash lies in the government’s decision to alter the state pension age. As per the new change, the state pension age has been changed from 62 to 64. This implies that people would require to work longer in order to get a full state pension.

Earlier, the protests had been mild and peaceful. Demonstrations occurring throughout the nations had been fighting against the new change in a fairly peaceful manner since the start of the year. However, recently the peaceful protests turned into a full-fledged riot on March 16, soon after President Emmanuel Macron’s administration made use of a special provision in the Constitution to push through the pension reform sans holding a vote in the National Assembly. It is important to note that Emmanuel Macron’s administration does not hold a majority in the National Assembly.