The Centre has identified over thirty critical minerals in a strategic move, that are crucial for the economic development of India and its national security. These critical minerals include tin, copper, nickel, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and more. These minerals have been identified to meet India’s requirements for agriculture, pharmaceutical, energy, telecom, defense, and other sectors, The exercise has been done in alignment with the country’s Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) plan.

On Wednesday, the very first report was compiled by the Ministry of Mines, titled “Critical Minerals for India”. The report was unveiled by Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal.

The Critical Minerals

Antimony Beryllium Bismuth Cobalt Copper Gallium Germanium Graphite Hafnium Indium Lithium Molybdenum Niobium Nickel PGE Phosphorous Potash REE Rhenium Silicon Strontium Tantalum Tellurium Tin Titanium Tungsten Vanadium Zirconium Selenium Cadmium

These critical minerals are expected to provide a guiding framework for further policy creation, investment calls in the mining sector, and more.

What are critical minerals?

Critical minerals are the minerals that are crucial for the national security and economic development of the country.

ALSO READ: The North Atlantic is breaking heat records. Why so? Let’s understand the reasons

What did the report say?

The report said that the future global economy would comprise technologies that are relied upon minerals like graphite, titanium, cobalt, lithium, and many more rare earth elements. These minerals are crucial for the growth of a myriad of sectors, like telecommunications, high-tech electronics, defense, and transport. These minerals also play a key role in boosting the transition towards a low carbon emissions economy, along with powering the renewable energy technologies that are going to be needed to touch the “Net Zero” commitments of many countries around the globe.

The report also said that it has become important to identify and build value chains for minerals that are critical to India.

The seven-member Committee

The Ministry of Mines has composed a seven-member Committee. The Committee is formed under the chairmanship of the Joint Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Mines last year in the month of November to identify the list of minerals found as critical.

A couple of deliberations took place among its members and decided to arrive at the critical minerals list.

The Committee not only listed critical minerals but also suggested the formulation of a Centre of Excellence for Critical Minerals (CECM) in the Ministry of Mines. This body will be periodically updating the list of critical minerals for the country. The body will also be notifying the critical mineral strategy again and again. It will also execute multiple functions for the development of a sound value chain of critical minerals.







What does the Union Minister of Coal and Mines have to say?

First, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines complimented the Ministry’s efforts and said that it is for the very first time the country to identify a comprehensive list of critical minerals.

He recalled the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States and said that the country has become the newest partner in the Mineral Security Partnership to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

Next, the minister also stated that currently, the Geological Survey of India is more dedicated to exploring deep-seated and critical minerals.

ALSO READ: China plans to construct its third icebreaker and deep-sea submersibles. Know the details of the project and China's ambitions