What are WhatsApp Avatars and How to Create Them?

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has become the latest platform to introduce avatars. An avatar is a personalized animated representation of a user, often used in social media profile pictures or video games.

Meta has rolled out the WhatsApp Avatar setting globally with the latest update and all users can now create their own avatars. The feature is available for both iOS and Android users. Here’s a guide for you on WhatsApp Avatars and the steps to create them.

What is an Avatar?

An Avatar is a digital graphic representation of a person, usually inspired by their real-life characteristics.

Avatars are widely used in video games and several social media platforms like Facebook, Reddit and Snapchat. They can be used as customized stickers or on profile pictures.

Avatars are a fun way to depict yourself digitally and allow users the liberty to express themselves freely online.

How to Create a WhatsApp Avatar?

The WhatsApp Avatar feature is only available with the latest update. So, the first step towards creating a WhatsApp Avatar is to update your WhatsApp.

Done?

Now follow the below steps to create your WhatsApp Avatar.

Open WhatsApp on your phone and head to settings > click the three-dot icon.

Select the Avatar option from the menu > Create your Avatar > Get started

Customize your avatar by choosing a skin tone, hairstyle, eyebrows etc. > click on DONE once you’re finished.

After your avatar is saved, select one of two options: Browse sticker or Create profile photo.

- Browse sticker option previews the stickers made from your chosen avatar

- Create profile photo option can be used to select one of the stickers as your WhatsApp profile picture.

How to use WhatsApp Avatar as Stickers in Chat?

Once your WhatsApp avatar is saved, it’s automatically transported to your WhatsApp keyboard.

To use them as stickers, open a chat

There will be a new option besides the stickers icon

Choose from a variety of avatar stickers and reactions.

The WhatsApp avatar feature is easily editable and you can modify or delete it anytime.

