What is a split verdict and what does it mean in the judiciary system?
The Supreme Court of India delivered a split verdict in the Hijab Ban case of Karnataka. But do you know what is a split verdict?
What is a Split Verdict?
A split verdict is delivered when both judges have differences of opinion in the case and hence, the judgment is not unanimous. In such a case, the case is passed on to a third jurist. But in the Karnataka Hijab row, the matter has been placed before the Chief Justice of India. As per LiveLaw.in, "In light of the divergence of opinion, the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions."
