What is meant by the term “aldermen”? The tiff between BJP and AAP over the term!
Recently, on January 4, 2023, Vk Saxena. Delhi’s Lt. Governor nominated 10 aldermen. This gave rise to significant controversy. The 10 nominees are all BJP members. Let us understand what the term “aldermen” means.
What is meant by "aldermen"?
The term “aldermen'' refers to a municipal body or city council member with exact responsibilities based upon the location of its usage. The term hails from Old English.
Where did the term originate from?
The word “aldermen” comes from the amalgamation of Old English terms for “old” (West Saxon, eald or Anglian, ald) and “man” (mann in West Saxon, monn in Mercian/Anglian).
