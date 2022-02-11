What is Monkey Fever: Symptoms, Causes, Transmission, and Treatment

Monkey Fever: As the COVID wave receded, monkey fever returned to Kerala. The authorities have confirmed this year's first and so far the only case of monkey fever in the Wayanad district. Furthermore, an alert has been issued for the residents of the state.

The inflicted individual is a 24-year-old man from Panavally tribal settlement in Thirunnelli grama panchayat of the high-range district. He has been admitted to Mananthavady medical College and is under medical observation. His condition is stable.

What is Monkey Fever?

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is commonly known as monkey fever. It is a seasonal tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to Southern India and may prove to be fatal to humans as well as other primates.

People living in and around the forests are at high risk of catching the viral infection as the virus is mostly found in forest areas.

Causes and Transmission of Monkey Fever

Monkey fever is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, the same family of viruses that causes yellow fever and dengue, which is transmitted by monkeys.

The disease is transmitted by a range of tick species, affecting humans and monkeys. Haemophysalis spinigera is considered the principal vector.

Humans contract the disease either by coming in contact with the infected animal or being bitten by an infected tick. Since infected individuals are dead-end hosts, they do not play any role in the further transmission of Kyasanur Forest Disease.

Symptoms of Monkey Fever

Following are the symptoms of Monkey Fever:

1- Fever accompanied by chills

2- Sudden rise in body temperature

3- Headache

4- Muscle pain

5- Backache

6- Swollen lymph nodes

7- Cough

8- Poor vision

9- Poor reflexes

10- Nausea and vomiting

Monkey Fever Treatment

At present, there's no specific treatment for Kyasanur Forest Disease, however, the inflicted individuals are recommended to immediately seek medical advice.

