In this digital era, sharing location has become considerably easier. One can share their location with their loved ones with a simple tap or click on their smartphone.

This crucial function of sharing location is available in a variety of social messaging applications, such as WhatsApp and Snapchat.

In the mega-giant messaging platform WhatsApp, there are two distinct ways to share your location- Current location and Live Location.

However, the majority of WhatsApp users are unaware of the distinction between current and live location.

In this article, we will differentiate between the two and help you understand which one is better according to your situation.

What Is The Difference Between WhatsApp Current Location And Live Location?

Current Location

If you send your current location to someone, then it will share the location where you are present. The current location is static, i.e., it does not change. So, if you share your current location with someone and are on the move, then your location won't change, and the other user won't have access to where you are going. They will only be able to see the shared current location, which will remain static.

Live Location

WhatsApp's Live location feature allows users to share their real-time location with their contacts. So, if you are moving, your live location will display your exact location, which will change as you move.

There is an additional benefit to sharing live location, the user has total control over how long the location sharing will last and can end it at any time.

How To Share Location On WhatsApp?

Here are the steps to share your location through WhatsApp on Android devices:

Open the chat of the contact you want to share your location with.

On the right side of the messaging bar (which is at the bottom of the chat), you will find a paperclip icon.

Click on the paperclip icon and then click on the location icon.

Now, you can choose to share your current location or live location. Tap on either of the two options and hit send, and your location is shared.

You can also choose to end the location-sharing option at any time. Open the chat where you are sharing your location and choose ‘stop sharing.’

Here are the steps to share your location through WhatsApp on iOS devices:

Open the chat of the contact you want to share your location with.

On the right side of the messaging bar (which is at the bottom of the chat), you will find a plus sign.

Click on the location icon.

Now, you can choose to share your current location or live location. Tap on either of the two options and hit send, and your location is shared.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms in the world. With the location-sharing feature, it has become considerably easier to share your real-time or current location with an individual in your contacts or a group. We hope that this article was able to help you understand the difference between sharing your current location and live location on WhatsApp.

If you liked this, also read: WhatsApp Update 2022: What are the steps to use one WhatsApp number on two different smartphones?






