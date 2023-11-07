What Is The Polls Feature In WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels is a feature that allows businesses and organisations to broadcast messages to a large audience. It was launched in June 2023.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow channel admins to create polls. This feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released soon.

WABetaInfo mentioned: “In our opinion, bringing a poll feature to channels may be very beneficial as it is the best tool to gather feedback from channel followers. We believe that the introduction of polls can often encourage a more active interaction compared to simple emoji reactions. We believe that this feature will definitely help channel owners gather valuable insights from their audience, and channel followers can feel more connected with the community as a whole.”

The polls feature could be a useful way for channel admins to get feedback from their audience and to learn more about their interests. It could also be used to run contests or giveaways.

The website mentioned that there will be an added layer of privacy which will not reveal the phone numbers of the voters.

WABetaInfo stated: “It is very important to highlight that poll votes will always be protected for added privacy. This means that when you will participate in a channel poll, your phone number is always remain hidden and is not disclosed with the channel owner and other followers.”

Source: WABetaInfo

How will the polls feature work?

Channel members will be able to vote on polls by tapping on their preferred answer choice. Once the poll has closed, channel admins will be able to see the results and share them with the group.

Benefits of the polls feature

The polls feature could be a valuable tool for channel admins. It could be used to:

Get feedback from channel members on new products or features

Conduct surveys to learn more about the channel's audience

Run contests and giveaways

Engage channel members and boost engagement

When will the polls feature be released?

WhatsApp has not yet announced a release date for the polls feature. However, since it is already under development, it is expected to be released soon.

The polls feature could be a valuable addition to WhatsApp Channels. It would allow channel admins to get feedback from their audience and engage them in a more meaningful way.