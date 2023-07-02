What Is the New Tweet Reading Limit by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk has recently announced that Twitter users will now have a daily limit on the number of tweets they can read. This limit is being implemented to discourage data scraping and system manipulation.
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has announced that he is setting new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read. This news came after Twitter witnessed a severe global outage. 

Elon tweeted on 1 July 2023, about the new limit and everyone on the internet was confused. He gradually increased the limit for all the users. Here are all the details

Why did Elon Musk Put a Limit on Reading Tweets? 

Musk has said that limits are being put in place to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation. He also said that the limits will be temporary and will be lifted once Twitter has developed better ways to prevent these activities.

He tweeted the following criteria:

  • Verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets per day.
  • Unverified accounts can read 600 tweets per day.
  • New verified accounts can read 300 tweets per day.

In a later tweet thread, he decided to increase the limit.

Data scraping is the process of automatically collecting data from a website or other online source. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including market research, competitive analysis, and social media monitoring. 

However, it can also be used for malicious purposes, such as spreading misinformation or manipulating public opinion.

In addition to the daily limits on tweet reads Musk has also announced that Twitter will no longer allow users to view tweets and profiles on its website without signing in to the platform. This change is also being implemented to combat data scraping and system manipulation.

It remains to be seen how effective Musk's new limits will be in deterring these activities. However, the move is a significant one and shows that Musk is committed to making Twitter a more secure and reliable platform for users.

Here are some of the benefits of Musk's new limit:

  • It can help to discourage data scraping and system manipulation.
  • They can encourage users to read more tweets that are essential.
  • They can help to make Twitter a more sustainable platform by reducing the amount of data that needs to be stored and processed.

To conclude, Elon’s decision has mixed reactions, there are a lot of things going on in the world that people need to stay informed about. Many people condemned this decision saying “We can’t use free speech anymore”.

 
