What is Tourette Syndrome? Lewis Capaldi Shared About His Experience Live

Lewis Capaldi shared about his Tourette's Syndrome when the video went viral where fans finished the chorus of one of his songs. As "Beautiful" and "truly heartwarming" echoed in cheers the artist's shoulder started twitching at his live show in Germany.

He gained back control without letting his struggle with Tourette’s syndrome deter him from performing. His video of overcoming his tics on stage is being shared on social media after his live show in Germany and it obviously went viral!

The Scottish songwriter opened up about his diagnosis in late September.

More than 200,000 people, including singer Billie Eilish, report having the chronic condition each year in the U.S. according to the surveys.

Capaldi expressed how he finally understood why he would often get involuntary twitches, and that he noticed his tics in interviews as early as 2018 on his Instagram live.

Let's learn more about Tourette Syndrome here and know its symptoms, causes, and more!

What is Tourette syndrome?

The neurological disorder, Tourette syndrome (TS) is a disorder that affects the brain and nerves.

It causes a person to make sudden movements or sounds called tics which cannot be controlled.

Tics are involuntary, so you can’t control or prevent them.

Motor tics involve body movements, like shoulder shrugging. Vocal tics involve the voice, like throat clearing. Motor tics tend to develop before vocal tics.

Tourette syndrome, or Tourette’s, is usually formulated in early childhood and often gets better as you reach adulthood.

It is the most severe type of tic disorder.

Tourette syndrome: Symptoms and Causes

Though the exact cause of Tourette syndrome is unknown, studies show that the condition tends to run in families. Genes probably play a role in this.

If there is a case where there are issues with how your brain metabolizes (breaks down) neurotransmitters may also contribute to this syndrome.

Neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, are the chemicals responsible for regulating behavior and movement.

Examples of motor tics include:

Arm jerking.

Bending at the waist.

Eye blinking.

Head jerking or twisting.

Hopping.

Jaw movements.

Twisted or distorted facial expressions.

Examples of vocal tics include:

Barking.

Grunting.

Shouting.

Sniffing.

Throat clearing.

Does Tourette’s ever occur with other health conditions?

Most people with Tourette’s have other health conditions. These are usually mental or behavioral health disorders, including:

Anxiety disorders.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Depression.

Learning disabilities.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

How is Tourette syndrome diagnosed?

Healthcare providers diagnose a tic disorder and for it, the tics must have started before the age of 18.

To diagnose an individual with Tourette’s, one must have been experiencing both motor and vocal tics for more than a year.

There is no blood test or imaging exam but your healthcare provider carefully reviews your medical history and symptoms. They may ask detailed questions about your tics.

Tourette syndrome: Prevention and Treatment

If the tics are mild and don’t affect everyday activities they might not need treatment. However, severe tics can make it hard to function at work, school, or in social situations. Some tics even lead to self-injury. In these cases, medication or behavioral therapy may help.

Tourette syndrome isn’t preventable. But, early detection and treatment may prevent it from worsening or lasting into adulthood.

Note: This information is for knowledge purposes, for diagnosis healthcare professionals should be contacted.

