What is Twitter Circle and how it works?

The microblogging platform Twitter has recently made an announcement about its new feature Twitter Circle. Accessible all over the globe, this feature will help users to select viewers for their shared tweet. Well, the list of twitter benefits does not end here, to know more continue reading the article.

What is Twitter Circle ?

Twitter Circle is a helping hand for all avid users. Past years are enough to prove the power and influence of twitter or other social media in our daily lives. And with great power comes great responsibility. So, to make the most of the power, Twitter has rolled out an additional feature named ‘Twitter Circle’. This feature enables users to share their tweet with a selected group of people, instead of the entire audience.

giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone



add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please. pic.twitter.com/D6AE4OhRX5 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022

Similar to the ‘Close Friends’ option on other Meta-owned platforms, this feature comes with an audience limitation. At present, users can only choose up to 150 people under the Twitter circle feature. However, there is an option to modify the group with the able Add and Remove feature for participant list.

This new feature will be ally to users with a large number of followers. As they can now select groups and share all what they want with lesser chance of landing into any controversies.

How will Twitter Circle work?

Twitter users can form and select participants for their Twitter Circle endless times. The participants in the selected group can also be the one you don’t follow. Now, one can send tweets to their Circle by tapping the oval audience above the text box and changing it from "Everyone" to "Twitter Circle". Twitter experts say that people present within a circle will see a green badge under the tweets sent to the group. These tweets with audience limitations can include text or media without any hindrance.

Users can also edit their Twitter circle anytime and people won't be notified if they are removed, the company noted. Also, there won't be any alarm for users removed from Twitter circles.

Some other salient features of Twitter Circle

Improved flexibility to choose who can see tweets.

Created a space for comfortable Tweeting and expressing.

Eliminated the need for alternate or secondary accounts.

Helps to Share content with close and evolving groups of friends.

No more toggling between protected and public account settings.

The new feature increased overall Tweeting.

Increased Tweet engagement rate on circle Tweets (Likes and replies)

Constraints retweeting completely or without permission.

Pick who can reply to your tweets accordingly.

Remove your mention from a tweet or conversation any minute.

Twitter believes that this new feature will enhance the overall experience. Aslo, it will be able to create a safe and secure space for all sorts of thoughts and opinions.