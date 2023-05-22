What is WhatsApp’s new Sticker Maker Tool? Know its availability

The popular Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp plans to roll out a new feature known as the “sticker maker tool” that will allow users to create stickers directly in the iOS app and the reliability of the third-party apps will reduce. Here is what you should know about the new feature.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on another feature to create stickers right within the app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Ki9dvK5WGj pic.twitter.com/GvuC12Exjj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 20, 2023

The new update was recently reported by WABetaInfo, a trusted platform for WhatsApp updates. The platform reported that an earlier version of the same tool was available for beta iOS version 23.3.77.

The platform states, “In the article about the WhatsApp for iOS 23.3.77 update, we shared information about a new feature available to some users: a new sticker maker tool to allow users to quickly create stickers from their images.

“This feature uses iOS 16 APIs to extract a subject right out of an image and then, it is automatically converted into a sticker in the app. A lot of users appreciated this feature and, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a better implementation for this feature.”



The study further states that the new feature will save users from installing third-party applications.

The statement from the study reads “In our opinion, this feature was truly necessary to avoid downloading third-party applications: being a tool implemented within WhatsApp, it will allow users to experiment with a more native experience while creating stickers.”

How will the new tool work?

The feature is still in the testing process and there is no defined way as to how the feature will work. However, according to the report, “it will allow users to choose a photo from their library and offer some tools to edit it, such as the ability to remove the background.”

Meanwhile, if a user wants to check out the feature, a version is available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop.

The article states “Note that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools.”

The company will roll out further updates after the discoverability and complete development of the new feature, “The ability to create stickers by using an in-app sticker maker tool is under development and it is planned to be released in a future update of the app. We are going to publish an additional article once we have further details about this feature to share with you.”