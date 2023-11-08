WhatsApp Plans to Introduce Email Verification Feature for Login: Here is How to Use It

WhatsApp has been constantly working on its platform to make it more user-friendly. In a recent report, the messaging app has been working on introducing a new feature that will allow its users to login through their email addresses.

Key Highlights WhatsApp email verification feature is currently available to beta users.

The feature will be available under account settings as ‘Email Address’.

This feature will provide an additional option to log in to your WhatsApp account if your phone number is not active.

WABetaInfo, the popular reliable source for WhatsApp updates noticed this feature recently and it mentioned: “In the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.10 update, we announced a new feature available to some beta testers: email address. With this feature, WhatsApp is bringing an additional access method to their platform, ensuring that users can sign in to their account in case they are temporarily unable to get the 6-digit code via SMS due to certain reasons.”

As of now, people are only able to verify their accounts through a 6 digit One Time Password (OTP) that is received on their phone numbers.

Where to Find the Email Verification Feature?

According to the WABetaInfo, people can find this new feature under the account settings and it will be titled as ‘Email Address.’ WABetaInfo mentioned: “With the latest update, there may be a new section within your account settings called “Email address”. In this section, users can associate an email address with their WhatsApp account, providing an alternative means of access to their account.”

Here are the steps to use this feature:

To access the new email address verification feature, ensure you are using WhatsApp beta for Android versions 2.23.24.10, 2.23.24.8, or 2.23.24.9.

Navigate to the WhatsApp app's Settings menu.

Select the "Account" option.

Tap on the "Email Address" option to verify your account using an email address.

What Is the Benefit of WhatsApp's Email Verification Feature?

Enhanced account security: Linking your WhatsApp account to an email address adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. If you lose your phone or forget your PIN, you can use your email to regain control of your account.

Alternative login method: In situations where you can't receive SMS verification codes, such as when travelling abroad or experiencing network issues, you can use your email address to log in to your WhatsApp account.

Account recovery: If your WhatsApp account is compromised or you lose your phone, you can use your email address to verify your identity and recover your account.

Two-factor authentication support: The email verification feature can be used to enable two-factor authentication for your WhatsApp account, further strengthening its security.

Convenient account management: Associating your email address with WhatsApp allows you to manage your account settings and preferences more easily, especially when switching between devices.

