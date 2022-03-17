When is Rangwali Holi 2022? Check Exact Date, Time Here

Rangwali Holi in 2022: Holi, also known as Festival of Colours, is a religious festival that is celebrated among all castes and communities in India. The festival of Holi is a colourful celebration that is observed for two days. The first day of Holi begins on the day when a Holi bonfire is lit during the night which is known as Jalanewali Holi or also as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. This Holi Bonfire is lit during specified Holi Dahan muhurat. In South India, the ritual of Holika Dahan is referred to as Kama Dahanam. Next day of Holika Dahan/Jalanewali Holi comes the main Holi day which is known as Rangwali Holi.

Rangwali Holi is the day when people gather to play with dry or wet colours, dance to Holi songs, dress up in the evenings to go to temples, visit family and friends, exchange Holi delicacies such as ghujia, etc. Rangwali Holi is also known by different names across different parts of India. Some regions in India refer to Rangwali Holi as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. In Odisha, people refer to Holi as Dola Purnima. Braj regoins (places associated with the life of Lord Krishna) such as Vrindavan, Mathura, Gokul, Gowardhan, Barsana is famous for their traditional Holi festivities. Of these Braj regions, Barsana is particularly famous for its Lathmar Holi festivity.

Rangwali Holi 2022 Exact Date and Time

As per Hindu calendar, the festival of Holi begins with the onset of Purnima Tithi (also known as Full Moon Day) in the Hindu month of Phalguna. As per the seasonal calendar, the festival of Holi in India marks the beginning of the Spring Season and end of the Winter season.

Rangwali Holi 2022 Date: March 18, 2022 (Friday)

Rangwali Holi 2022 Time: March 18, 2022 (Whole Day)

Holika Dahan 2022 Date: March 17, 2022 (Thursday)

Holika Dahan 2022 Time: 9:06 PM to 10:16 PM

WISH YOU A HAPPY COLOURFUL HOLI!