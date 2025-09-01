IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Which Country Is Ahead In Time From India?

By Kriti Barua
Sep 1, 2025, 13:21 IST

Time zones divide the world into regions with different local times. India follows UTC+5:30, but some countries are ahead by several hours. The most advanced is Kiribati, which uses UTC+14, making it 8 hours and 30 minutes ahead of India.

There are 24 main time zones in the world. Each zone is one hour apart from the next. Some countries follow their own local time, which makes the total number even higher. Time zones help us keep track of time across the globe.

The country that is furthest ahead in time is Kiribati, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean. It follows UTC+14, making it the first to welcome each new day.

Compared to India, which follows Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30), Kiribati is 8 hours and 30 minutes ahead of it. That means when it's morning in India, it's already late afternoon in Kiribati.

In this article, we'll examine how time zones function, identify which countries are ahead of India, and explore why some locations are significantly ahead.

Which Country Is Ahead In Time In The World?

The country ahead in time in the world is Kiribati, specifically its Line Islands, which operate on UTC+14, the earliest time zone globally.

Rank

Country

Earliest Time Zone

1

Kiribati

UTC+14:00

2

Samoa

UTC+13:00

3

Tonga

UTC+13:00

4

New Zealand

UTC+12:45 (Chatham Islands)

5

Fiji

UTC+12:00

6

Tuvalu

UTC+12:00

7

Nauru

UTC+12:00

8

Marshall Islands

UTC+12:00

9

Russia

UTC+12:00 (Kamchatka)

10

Micronesia

UTC+11:00

11

Vanuatu

UTC+11:00

12

Solomon Islands

UTC+11:00

13

Australia

UTC+10:30 (Lord Howe Island)

14

Papua New Guinea

UTC+10:00

15

Guam

UTC+10:00

Which Country Is Ahead of India in Time?

The country most ahead in time from India is Kiribati (Line Islands), which leads with UTC+14, making it nine and a half hours ahead of Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30). 

Top 10 Countries Ahead of India (IST)

Here is a list of the top 10 countries ahead of IST:

Rank

Country

Time Zone

Hours Ahead of IST

1

Kiribati

UTC+14

+8.5

2

Samoa

UTC+13

+7.5

3

Tonga

UTC+13

+7.5

4

New Zealand

UTC+12, +12:45

+6.5 to +7.25

5

Fiji

UTC+12

+6.5

6

Tuvalu

UTC+12

+6.5

7

Nauru

UTC+12

+6.5

8

Marshall Islands

UTC+12

+6.5

9

Russia (Kamchatka)

UTC+12

+6.5

10

Micronesia

UTC+11

+5.5

1. Kiribati

Kiribati, particularly the Line Islands, is the first country to see each new day, as it operates on UTC+14. This tiny island nation in the Pacific Ocean features a unique time zone, created in 1995, to ensure the entire country is on the same calendar day, making it the earliest place on Earth. The Line Islands, with few inhabitants, were chosen for this distinction.

2. Samoa

Samoa is on UTC+13 and, in recent years, aligned its calendar for business purposes by crossing the International Date Line in 2011. This change helped Samoans sync better with major trading partners in Australia and New Zealand. The island country is famous for its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and hospitable people.

3. Tonga

Tonga, located in the South Pacific, also uses UTC+13 as its time standard. The country comprises over 170 islands, renowned for their unspoiled natural beauty and rich cultural traditions. Tonga's early time zone allows it to celebrate events before much of the world.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand, including the main islands (UTC+12) and the Chatham Islands (UTC+12:45), is known for its beautiful scenery, progressive society, and Maori heritage. The country's early time zone means it's among the first to start a new day.

5. Fiji

Fiji, located at UTC+12, comprises over 300 islands in the South Pacific. Known for resorts, coral reefs, and warm tropical weather, Fiji's advanced time zone enables it to be among the first countries to celebrate solar and calendar events. Tourism is the mainstay of Fiji, with visitors arriving to experience its natural wonders and laid-back atmosphere.

6. Tuvalu

Tuvalu, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, observes UTC+12. It is among the least populated countries in the world, famous for its peaceful lifestyle, traditional practices, and environmental advocacy.

7. Nauru

Nauru, the world's third-smallest country, is located in Micronesia and observes UTC+12. Its advanced time zone allows it to be in sync with Pacific neighbours and ahead of Asian countries like India. Nauru's population is concentrated on its single island, and life is centred on local culture and limited natural resources, primarily phosphate mining.

8. Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands adopt UTC+12 for their scattered atolls and islands. Known for its clear waters, rich WWII history, and strong local traditions, the country's time zone position is beneficial for communication and trade across the Pacific.

9. Russia (Kamchatka)

Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka region uses UTC+12, one of the world's most advanced time zones. This area is renowned for its rugged landscapes, volcanoes, and untamed natural beauty. Due to Russia's vast size, the country spans multiple time zones; however, Kamchatka stands out as the region with the earliest time zone, significantly impacting travel, communication, and economic activity.

10. Micronesia

Micronesia adopts UTC+11, making it one of the earliest countries in the world to observe a time zone relative to IST. It consists of thousands of small islands with diverse cultures and languages. Micronesia's early time zone is advantageous for trade and contact with Pacific countries.

