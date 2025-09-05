Which Was the First 5 Star Hotel in India?

In 1903 the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, the first 5 star hotel in India, was started by Jamsetji Tata, the pioneer of Indian luxury hospitality, and the creation of international standards that are to date.

Birth of Indian Luxury Hospitality

Indian hospitality had changed with the coming of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, on December 16, 1903. The hotel was built by industrialist Jamsetji Tata not only as a business venture but also as a national pride and revival of the culture.

It boasted of innovations such as the first licensed bar in India, first 24-hour restaurant, first air conditioning, first lifts, first telephones in every room, which were luxuries at the time.

Grand architecture and Multiculturalism.

Constructed according to the Indo-Saracenic style, the Taj Mahal Palace was a fine blend of Moorish, Oriental and Florentine themes, as well as contemporary Indian inspiration. Its majestic front and lavish interior had been crafted to meet the grandiosity of Bombay (present-day Mumbai) with royalty, heads of state, and foreign travelers.