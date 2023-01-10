Who Is RS Sodhi? Amul Federation's Managing Director Steps Down

Former Managing Director of Amul Federation who has been leading the dairy giant since 2010, RS Sodhi stepped down on January 9, 2023. The board decided to end his tenure with "immediate effect".

ALSO READ: Who is Surinder Chawla? Find out about the appointed MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank



RS Sodhi: Early Life And Education

Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi was the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd., (AMUL) before he stepped down on January 9, 2023.

He completed his B.E. (Ag) degree from CTAE, Udaipur, India.

He received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris-Causa) from Anand Agriculture University

Later he joined the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).



RS Sodhi: Role in Amul

Sodhi headed the Marketing and Sales function of Amul for more than two decades.

He conducted widely acclaimed and extremely popular marketing campaigns such as

(1) Promoting milk as the ‘world’s original energy drink’

(2) ‘Eat Milk’ campaign motivating Indian youth to include dairy products in every meal

(3) Amul Doodh Peeta Hai India.

He contributed and launched more than 50 new products during his tenure as Managing Director in the last six years.

He leads the company in its digital marketing endeavors and social media marketing innovations in the Indian dairy industry to ensure that the younger generation of India enhances its consumption of milk and dairy products.

What happened and Why did RS Sodhi step down?

According to the reports Sodhi is replaced for an interim period by Jayan Mehta, Amul's incumbent chief operating officer as this decision was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers' cooperative that operates the Amul brand.

"As per the resolution no.2 of the board meeting, it was proposed to end your service as the federation's MD with immediate effect. Thus, you are hereby directed to relinquish your charge as MD with immediate effect and hand it over to federation COO, Jayenbhai Mehta," stated the board in a communication sent to Sodhi, said the reports, signed by the federation's chairman Shamalbhai Patel and vice chairman Valamjibhai Humbal.

“After working 40 years and 9 months with Amul , I am indebted to 36 lacs farmers of Gujarat for giving me all the love , recognition, fame ,well being and respect. Shall continue to work for benefit of them," Sodhi wrote on Twitter

After working 40 years and 9 months with Amul , I am indebted to 36 lacs farmers of Gujarat for giving me all the love , recognition, fame ,well being and respect.

Shall continue to work for benefit of them @Amul_Coop https://t.co/SZtilZEh1S — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) January 10, 2023

"When I joined Amul in March 1982, our turnover was ₹121 crore and about 12 lakh litres milk was produced. Amul is the biggest food company in India based on the values of the founders of the company. This year's turnover would be ₹71-72,000 crore. I was given the post of MD in 2010. Our turnover was about ₹8,000 crore then. I believe this would be the number one dairy company in the world in the coming times," he said.

Sodhi confirmed that the Board had accepted his request and relieved him on Tuesday, 10 January.

ALSO READ: Stan Lee Biography: Find Out About The Marvel Icon On His 100th Birthday!



