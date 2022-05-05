Who was Kailia Posey, the Grinning Girl in the popular GIF?

Who was Kailia Posey: Kailia Posey, the grinning girl in the popular GIF, died by suicide in Washington, according to a statement released by her family. She was 16.

As per several media reports, her body was found at Birch Bay State Park in Washington state which was a few miles away from the Canadian border.

The tragic news was shared by her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman through a Facebook post. "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she captioned the photo of her daughter.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," read the statement by her family.

Who was Kailia Posey?

Kailia Posey appeared in one of the memorable episodes of TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras at the age of 5, which led to the popular GIF 'Grinning Girl'. She also appeared in Netflix's Eli opposite Lily Taylor and Sadie Sink.

She competed in beauty pageants that led her to win countless crowns and trophies. She was recently crowned as the 2nd Runner-UP Miss Teen Washington.

Being an entertainer who could twist and bend her body into strange and unnatural positions, she had many professional touring job offers. She was also selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.

She was an aviation enthusiast and wanted to continue in the entertainment industry while pursuing her commercial pilot license.

The statement added, "We are completely shattered as a family and left with more questions than answers. We ask for privacy as we attempt to find ways to cope with the senseless loss of our beautiful girl. Our hope is that she will be remembered for her sweet spirit and the way she touched so many lives in a positive way."

The family has even set up a donation at the Whatcom Community Foundation in her name to help others who are at risk of suicide.

To help prevent suicide, the statement provided National Suicide Prevention Hotline - 8002738255.

