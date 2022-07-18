Who was Oskar Sala? Google Doodle celebrates 112 birth anniversary of physicist & electronic music composer

Oskar Sala trautonium: Google on July 18, 2022, is celebrating the 112th birth anniversary of Oskar Sala, a physicist who was also an innovative music composer. The tech giant is celebrating the birth anniversary of Oskar Sala with a Doodle that shows him playing the instruments.

Oskar Sala, as per Google, electrified the world of television, radio, and film by producing sound effects on a musical instrument called a mixture-trautonium. Among Sala’s famous works are the films The Birds (1962) and Rosemary (1959). Oskar Sala was born in Germany in 1910 to a mother who was a singer and a father was an Ophthalmologist. Oskar Sala began creating compositions and songs for the instruments such as violin and piano at the age of 14 years.

Take a beat to celebrate German electronic composer Oskar Sala's 112th birthday. He developed & played the mixture-trautonium, which introduced a unique sound to television, radio & film.



Google Doodle celebrates Oskar Sala

Google Doodle is celebrating the 112th birth anniversary of Oskar Sala, an innovative electronic music composer and a physicist. As per Google, when Oskar Sala first heard a device called trautonium, he was fascinated by the tonal possibilities and the technology that the instrument had to offer.

Oskar Sala’s lifelong mission became mastering the trautonium and developing it further which inspired his studies in physics and compositions at school.

Oskar Sala’s efforts in electronic music opened the doors for the field of subharmonics and with his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra.

Who was Oskar Sala?

Oskar Sala was a 20th- century German physicist, composer and pioneer of electronic music who was born in Greiz. Oskar Sala played an instrument called Trautonium which was a predecessor to the synthesizer.

Oskar Sala studied piano and organ when he was young and also performed classical piano concerts as a teenager. Oskar Sala moved to Berlin in 1929 to study piano and composition with the composer and violinist Paul Hindemith at the Berlin conservatory.

Oskar Sala Trautonium: What was his contribution to the instrument?

After Oskar Sala heard trautonium for the very first time, he became fascinated by its tonal possibilities and the technology that the instrument has to offer. As per Google, then his life mission became mastering the trautonium and developing it further, which further inspired his studies in Physics and composition at school. This achievement led Oskar Sala to develop his own instrument called the mixture-trautonium.

What is mixture-trautonium?

The architecture of mixture-trautonium is so unique that it was capable of playing several sounds or voices simultaneously. With Oskar Sala’s educational background as a composer and electro-engineer, he created electronic music that set his style apart from others.

Oskar Sala Awards and Achievements

Oskar Sala received several awards for his work and in 1995, he donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.

Oskar Sala also built the Quarttet-Trautonium, Volkstrautonium and Concert trautonium. His efforts also opened the field of submarines and with his dedication and one creative-energy, Oskar Sala became a one-person orchestra.

