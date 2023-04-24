Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: SRH vs DC, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League commenced on March 31, 2023, and will conclude on May 28. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of IPL, and this season has surpassed all expectations so far. And we’re not even halfway through the tournament. Epic run chases, last-ball thrillers and unbelievable comebacks, you name it, 2023 Tata IPL has it all!

Yesterday’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was likely tame compared to other games we’ve witnessed in the last month. But it was an entertaining technical match. SRH and DC competed in the much-anticipated Match 34 of the 2023 IPL on April 24. SRH and DC played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, delivering an exciting game with many ups and downs. Although both teams played brilliantly, DC beat SRH by 7 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? SRH vs DC Result

Delhi Capitals won the toss, and captain David Warner elected to bat first.

DC registered an average 144-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

SRH got off to a slow start but maintained a good run rate without losing wickets. However, DC bowlers turned the tide in the middle overs, dismissing the SRH top order in successive overs.

SRH got a second wind with Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar’s partnership but it was too little too late.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel of DC bowled remarkably well in the middle overs, never allowing SRH to gain any momentum.

Mukesh Kumar bowled the final over and conceded only 5 runs when 12 were needed for SRH to win.

DC won by 7 runs.

Final Scoreboard:

Batting First: DC - 144/9 (20 overs)

Chasing: SRH - 137/6 (20 overs)

Who bowled the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 34, SRH vs DC?

SRH’s Washington Sundar took the most wickets in yesterday's IPL match. Singh recorded an impressive 3-wicket haul in 4 overs and conceded only 28 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the SRH vs DC Match?

SRH’s Cameron Green scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Australian batter recorded an important 67-run inning off 43 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

DC’s David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen hit the most sixes (1 each) in yesterday’s IPL clash between SRH and DC.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 34 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s edge-of-the-seat thriller between SRH and DC went to Axar Patel (DC), who made 34 runs and bowled an impressive 2/21 figure. Other match awards are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Catch Of The Match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: David Warner (DC) - 88 Metres

On-The-Go 4s: Mayank Agarwal (SRH) - 7 Fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Washington Sundar (SRH)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Washington Sundar (SRH)

