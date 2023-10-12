Analysis

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 10: Check the match results, highest run scorer, highest wicket-taker and player of the match for the Australia vs South Africa game.
ICC World Cup Australia vs South Africa: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in blistering fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game. Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.

Australia and South Africa clashed in match 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have a famous rivalry and looked to seal 2 points to advance further in the points table.

Australia especially needed to win after losing its first game against hosts India by 6 wickets. However, South Africa played with serious intentions. After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first and the South African batsmen registered a massive score of 311/7 on the board in 50 overs on a tough pitch.

Quinton de Kock was the highlight for the South African team, scoring 100, his consecutive second in the current World Cup.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup Australia vs South Africa match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? AUS vs SA Result

South Africa won yesterday's World Cup Match with Australia by 134 runs.

Final Score:

South Africa: 311/7 (50 Overs)

Australia: 177 (40.5 Overs)

SCORECARD

South Africa Inning

BATTING

 

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Quinton de Kock †

b Maxwell

109

106

8

5

102.83

Temba Bavuma (c)

c Warner b Maxwell

35

55

2

0

63.63

Rassie van der Dussen 

c sub (SA Abbott) b Zampa

26

30

2

0

86.66

Aiden Markram 

c Hazlewood b Cummins

56

44

7

1

127.27

Heinrich Klaasen 

c †Inglis b Hazlewood

29

27

3

0

107.40

David Miller 

b Starc

17

13

1

1

130.76

Marco Jansen 

c Warner b Starc

26

22

3

1

118.18

Kagiso Rabada 

not out

0

1

0

0

0.00

Keshav Maharaj 

not out

0

2

0

0

0.00

Extras

(b 4, lb 2, w 7)

13

  

TOTAL

50 Ov (RR: 6.22)

311/7

  

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

WD

NB

Mitchell Starc

9

1

53

2

5.88

1

0

Josh Hazlewood

9

0

60

1

6.66

3

0

Glenn Maxwell

10

1

34

2

3.40

2

0

Pat Cummins

9

0

71

1

7.88

0

0

Adam Zampa

10

0

70

1

7.00

1

0

Mitchell Marsh

1

0

6

0

6.00

0

0

Marcus Stoinis

2

0

11

0

5.50

0

0

Australia  Innings

BATTING

 

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Mitchell Marsh 

c Bavuma b Jansen

7

15

0

0

46.66

David Warner 

c van der Dussen b Ngidi

13

27

2

0

48.14

Steven Smith 

lbw b Rabada

19

16

4

0

118.75

Marnus Labuschagne 

c Bavuma b Maharaj

46

74

3

0

62.16

Josh Inglis †

b Rabada

5

4

1

0

125.00

Glenn Maxwell 

c & b Maharaj

3

17

0

0

17.64

Marcus Stoinis 

c †de Kock b Rabada

5

4

1

0

125.00

Mitchell Starc 

c †de Kock b Jansen

27

51

3

0

52.94

Pat Cummins (c)

c Miller b Shamsi

22

21

4

0

104.76

Adam Zampa 

not out

11

16

1

0

68.75

Josh Hazlewood 

c Rabada b Shamsi

2

2

0

0

100.00

Extras

(lb 4, nb 2, w 11)

17

  

TOTAL

40.5 Ov (RR: 4.33)

177

  

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

WD

NB

Lungi Ngidi

8

2

18

1

2.25

1

0

Marco Jansen

7

0

54

2

7.71

3

1

Kagiso Rabada

8

1

33

3

4.12

1

1

Keshav Maharaj

10

0

30

2

3.00

2

0

Tabraiz Shamsi

7.5

0

38

2

4.85

0

0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, Australia vs South Africa?

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 10 between Australia and South Africa.

Rabada took 3 wickets in 8 overs and conceded only 33 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Australia vs South Africa Match Number 10?

South Africa's Quinton de Kock played a brilliant first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. De Kock hit 109 in 106 balls and scored his consecutive hundred in the ongoing World Cup.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Quinton de Kock hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with South Africa. De Kock blasted 5 sixes in his 109 run century.

Who was the Player of the Match for Australia vs South Africa?

The player of the match for Australia vs South Africa match was Quinton de Kock for his incredible innings of 109 off 104 which helped win the game.
