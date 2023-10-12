Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards
ICC World Cup Australia vs South Africa: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in blistering fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game. Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.
Australia and South Africa clashed in match 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have a famous rivalry and looked to seal 2 points to advance further in the points table.
Australia especially needed to win after losing its first game against hosts India by 6 wickets. However, South Africa played with serious intentions. After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first and the South African batsmen registered a massive score of 311/7 on the board in 50 overs on a tough pitch.
Quinton de Kock was the highlight for the South African team, scoring 100, his consecutive second in the current World Cup.
You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup Australia vs South Africa match here.
South Africa dismantle the five-time ODI World Champions 🔥 https://t.co/eqZrhS2trz | #AUSvSA | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/jp0mr4fS7v— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 12, 2023
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? AUS vs SA Result
South Africa won yesterday's World Cup Match with Australia by 134 runs.
Final Score:
South Africa: 311/7 (50 Overs)
Australia: 177 (40.5 Overs)
SCORECARD
South Africa Inning
|
BATTING
|
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Quinton de Kock †
|
b Maxwell
|
109
|
106
|
8
|
5
|
102.83
|
Temba Bavuma (c)
|
c Warner b Maxwell
|
35
|
55
|
2
|
0
|
63.63
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
c sub (SA Abbott) b Zampa
|
26
|
30
|
2
|
0
|
86.66
|
Aiden Markram
|
c Hazlewood b Cummins
|
56
|
44
|
7
|
1
|
127.27
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
c †Inglis b Hazlewood
|
29
|
27
|
3
|
0
|
107.40
|
David Miller
|
b Starc
|
17
|
13
|
1
|
1
|
130.76
|
Marco Jansen
|
c Warner b Starc
|
26
|
22
|
3
|
1
|
118.18
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
not out
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
not out
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
Extras
|
(b 4, lb 2, w 7)
|
13
|
TOTAL
|
50 Ov (RR: 6.22)
|
311/7
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
WD
|
NB
|
Mitchell Starc
|
9
|
1
|
53
|
2
|
5.88
|
1
|
0
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
9
|
0
|
60
|
1
|
6.66
|
3
|
0
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
10
|
1
|
34
|
2
|
3.40
|
2
|
0
|
Pat Cummins
|
9
|
0
|
71
|
1
|
7.88
|
0
|
0
|
Adam Zampa
|
10
|
0
|
70
|
1
|
7.00
|
1
|
0
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
6.00
|
0
|
0
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
5.50
|
0
|
0
Australia Innings
|
BATTING
|
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
c Bavuma b Jansen
|
7
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
46.66
|
David Warner
|
c van der Dussen b Ngidi
|
13
|
27
|
2
|
0
|
48.14
|
Steven Smith
|
lbw b Rabada
|
19
|
16
|
4
|
0
|
118.75
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
c Bavuma b Maharaj
|
46
|
74
|
3
|
0
|
62.16
|
Josh Inglis †
|
b Rabada
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
125.00
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
c & b Maharaj
|
3
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
17.64
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
c †de Kock b Rabada
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
125.00
|
Mitchell Starc
|
c †de Kock b Jansen
|
27
|
51
|
3
|
0
|
52.94
|
Pat Cummins (c)
|
c Miller b Shamsi
|
22
|
21
|
4
|
0
|
104.76
|
Adam Zampa
|
not out
|
11
|
16
|
1
|
0
|
68.75
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
c Rabada b Shamsi
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
100.00
|
Extras
|
(lb 4, nb 2, w 11)
|
17
|
TOTAL
|
40.5 Ov (RR: 4.33)
|
177
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
WD
|
NB
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
8
|
2
|
18
|
1
|
2.25
|
1
|
0
|
Marco Jansen
|
7
|
0
|
54
|
2
|
7.71
|
3
|
1
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
8
|
1
|
33
|
3
|
4.12
|
1
|
1
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
10
|
0
|
30
|
2
|
3.00
|
2
|
0
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
7.5
|
0
|
38
|
2
|
4.85
|
0
|
0
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, Australia vs South Africa?
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 10 between Australia and South Africa.
Rabada took 3 wickets in 8 overs and conceded only 33 runs.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Australia vs South Africa Match Number 10?
South Africa's Quinton de Kock played a brilliant first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. De Kock hit 109 in 106 balls and scored his consecutive hundred in the ongoing World Cup.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Quinton de Kock hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with South Africa. De Kock blasted 5 sixes in his 109 run century.
Who was the Player of the Match for Australia vs South Africa?
The player of the match for Australia vs South Africa match was Quinton de Kock for his incredible innings of 109 off 104 which helped win the game.