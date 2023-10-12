Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup Australia vs South Africa: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in blistering fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game. Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.

Australia and South Africa clashed in match 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have a famous rivalry and looked to seal 2 points to advance further in the points table.

Australia especially needed to win after losing its first game against hosts India by 6 wickets. However, South Africa played with serious intentions. After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first and the South African batsmen registered a massive score of 311/7 on the board in 50 overs on a tough pitch.

Quinton de Kock was the highlight for the South African team, scoring 100, his consecutive second in the current World Cup.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup Australia vs South Africa match here.

Also Read:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Wickets In ICC World Cup 2023

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? AUS vs SA Result

South Africa won yesterday's World Cup Match with Australia by 134 runs.

Final Score:

South Africa: 311/7 (50 Overs)

Australia: 177 (40.5 Overs)

SCORECARD

South Africa Inning

BATTING Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Quinton de Kock † b Maxwell 109 106 8 5 102.83 Temba Bavuma (c) c Warner b Maxwell 35 55 2 0 63.63 Rassie van der Dussen c sub (SA Abbott) b Zampa 26 30 2 0 86.66 Aiden Markram c Hazlewood b Cummins 56 44 7 1 127.27 Heinrich Klaasen c †Inglis b Hazlewood 29 27 3 0 107.40 David Miller b Starc 17 13 1 1 130.76 Marco Jansen c Warner b Starc 26 22 3 1 118.18 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 1 0 0 0.00 Keshav Maharaj not out 0 2 0 0 0.00 Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 7) 13 TOTAL 50 Ov (RR: 6.22) 311/7

BOWLING O M R W ECON WD NB Mitchell Starc 9 1 53 2 5.88 1 0 Josh Hazlewood 9 0 60 1 6.66 3 0 Glenn Maxwell 10 1 34 2 3.40 2 0 Pat Cummins 9 0 71 1 7.88 0 0 Adam Zampa 10 0 70 1 7.00 1 0 Mitchell Marsh 1 0 6 0 6.00 0 0 Marcus Stoinis 2 0 11 0 5.50 0 0

Australia Innings

BATTING Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Mitchell Marsh c Bavuma b Jansen 7 15 0 0 46.66 David Warner c van der Dussen b Ngidi 13 27 2 0 48.14 Steven Smith lbw b Rabada 19 16 4 0 118.75 Marnus Labuschagne c Bavuma b Maharaj 46 74 3 0 62.16 Josh Inglis † b Rabada 5 4 1 0 125.00 Glenn Maxwell c & b Maharaj 3 17 0 0 17.64 Marcus Stoinis c †de Kock b Rabada 5 4 1 0 125.00 Mitchell Starc c †de Kock b Jansen 27 51 3 0 52.94 Pat Cummins (c) c Miller b Shamsi 22 21 4 0 104.76 Adam Zampa not out 11 16 1 0 68.75 Josh Hazlewood c Rabada b Shamsi 2 2 0 0 100.00 Extras (lb 4, nb 2, w 11) 17 TOTAL 40.5 Ov (RR: 4.33) 177

BOWLING O M R W ECON WD NB Lungi Ngidi 8 2 18 1 2.25 1 0 Marco Jansen 7 0 54 2 7.71 3 1 Kagiso Rabada 8 1 33 3 4.12 1 1 Keshav Maharaj 10 0 30 2 3.00 2 0 Tabraiz Shamsi 7.5 0 38 2 4.85 0 0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, Australia vs South Africa?

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 10 between Australia and South Africa.

Rabada took 3 wickets in 8 overs and conceded only 33 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Australia vs South Africa Match Number 10?

South Africa's Quinton de Kock played a brilliant first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. De Kock hit 109 in 106 balls and scored his consecutive hundred in the ongoing World Cup.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Quinton de Kock hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with South Africa. De Kock blasted 5 sixes in his 109 run century.

Who was the Player of the Match for Australia vs South Africa?

The player of the match for Australia vs South Africa match was Quinton de Kock for his incredible innings of 109 off 104 which helped win the game.