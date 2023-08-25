Women's Equality Day 2023: List of Women Who Fought for Equality

August 26 is Women's Equality Day, a national holiday in the United States that commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, and it is a time to celebrate the progress that women have made in the fight for equality, as well as to recommit to the work that still needs to be done.

There have been many important milestones for women's rights in the past 100 years. In addition to the passage of the 19th Amendment, women have also won the right to equal pay, to own property, and to serve in government.

There is still much work to be done to achieve true equality for women. Women continue to earn less than men for doing the same work, and they are underrepresented in leadership positions in all sectors of society.

Women's Equality Day is a time to reflect on the progress that has been made, and to recommit to the fight for equality. It is also a time to celebrate the strength and resilience of women, and to look forward to a future where all women are free to reach their full potential.

What Is the History of Women’s Equality Day?

National Women's Equality Day has been celebrated in the United States since 1973. The date commemorates the day in 1920 when Bainbridge Colby, the Secretary of State at the time, signed the proclamation that gave women in the United States the constitutional right to vote.

The day marks the culmination of a 72-year struggle by women for equality. Prior to the women's suffrage movement, even respected thinkers believed that women were inferior to men and not fit for serious employment.

Over the last century, women have proven these views wrong. They have achieved great things in all areas of society, from civil rights and equality to science and medicine.

Today, women's equality means much more than just the right to vote. It means equal opportunities in education and employment, freedom from violence and discrimination, and an end to stereotyping.

Organisations such as Equality Now and Womankind Worldwide continue to work to advance women's rights around the world. They are pushing for equal opportunities for women in education and employment, and they are working to end violence and discrimination against women.

Who are the Important Women Who Fought For Equality?

Throughout history, there have been many important women who have fought for equality. These women have come from all walks of life and have fought for a variety of causes, but they are all united by their common goal of creating a more just and equitable world.

Some of the most well-known women who fought for equality include:

Susan B. Anthony: Anthony was a leading figure in the women's suffrage movement. She fought tirelessly for the right of women to vote, and she eventually helped to secure passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule: She was an Indian social reformer, educationist, and poet. She is considered to be the first female teacher of India. Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played a vital role in improving women's rights in India.

Pandita Ramabai: Pandita Ramabai was a trailblazer in her own right. She challenged the harmful religious and social norms of India, such as child marriage and sati. She worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women who were oppressed by patriarchal laws and customs. The Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission, which she founded, continues to this day to help orphans, widows, and other vulnerable people. To learn more about her groundbreaking work, read her iconoclastic writings.

Frida Kahlo: Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter who is best known for her self-portraits and her vibrant, stylized depictions of Mexican culture. She was born in 1907 in Coyoacán, Mexico City, and she suffered from polio as a child, which left her with a limp. In 1925, she was involved in a bus accident that left her with severe injuries, including a broken spine and pelvis. She spent the rest of her life in pain, and she often used her art to explore her physical and emotional experiences.

Kahlo's paintings are often autobiographical and explore themes of identity, gender, and politics. She was a feminist icon and a symbol of Mexican nationalism. She died in 1954 at the age of 47.

Bhikhaji Rustom Cama: She was a prominent figure in the Indian independence movement and other associated movements. She was a vocal advocate for women's equality in India, even though she acknowledged that the country functioned in gender binaries. Her efforts to promote women's rights were commendable, and although her dream of full equality for women has not yet been realized, her work continues to inspire others to fight for this important cause.