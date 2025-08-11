Word of the Day: Triumph Meaning; August 11, 2025

There’s a saying, “Learn something new every day!” Let’s start with learning new words. English is a language that is spoken all over the world. Knowing more words can help both students and working people.
Here, we will teach you a new word, explain what it means, where it comes from, and how to use it in day-to-day life.
We’ll also share words with similar and opposite meanings to help you grow your vocabulary even more.
Ready to improve your English one word at a time?
Word of the Day: August 11, 2025
Today’s word is Triumph.
Triumph
Type: Noun / Verb
Meaning of Triumph
-
Literal meaning (Noun): A great win or success.
-
Literal meaning (Verb): To win or succeed greatly.
-
Metaphorical meaning: Overcoming a challenge or difficulty in life and feeling proud.
ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Juxtapose Meaning; August 08, 2025
Origin of the Word
The word triumph comes from the Old French triumphe and Latin triumphus, meaning "victory" or "celebration of victory." In Ancient Rome, it referred to a big parade given to a winning general.
Use of the Word ‘Triumph’ in a Sentence
Literal Use
-
Winning the championship was the team’s greatest triumph.
-
She triumphed over all the other competitors in the race.
Metaphorical Use
-
His recovery from illness was a triumph of hope and determination.
-
The novel triumphs as a story of human courage.
Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Triumph’
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
Victory
|
Defeat
|
Success
|
Failure
|
Achievement
|
Loss
|
Win
|
Setback
|
Conquest
|
Collapse
|
Glory
|
Downfall
|
Accomplishment
|
Disaster
We sincerely hope you had fun learning this new word and its definition, history, usage, synonyms, and antonyms. To expand your vocabulary, try using this term in your everyday speech.
Stay tuned for more interesting words that will help you improve your English.
ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Piquancy Meaning
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation