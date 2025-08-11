Word of the Day: Triumph Meaning; August 11, 2025

There’s a saying, “Learn something new every day!” Let’s start with learning new words. English is a language that is spoken all over the world. Knowing more words can help both students and working people.

Here, we will teach you a new word, explain what it means, where it comes from, and how to use it in day-to-day life.

We’ll also share words with similar and opposite meanings to help you grow your vocabulary even more.

Ready to improve your English one word at a time?

Word of the Day: August 11, 2025

Today’s word is Triumph.

Triumph

Type: Noun / Verb

Meaning of Triumph

Literal meaning (Noun): A great win or success.

Literal meaning (Verb): To win or succeed greatly.

Metaphorical meaning: Overcoming a challenge or difficulty in life and feeling proud.

ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Juxtapose Meaning; August 08, 2025