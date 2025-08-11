Word of the Day: Triumph Meaning; August 11, 2025

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Improve your English by learning a new word every day! The word for August 11, 2025, is 'Triumph.' Find out what it means, where it came from, and how to use it. You'll also get a list of similar and opposite words to help you expand your vocabulary daily.

There’s a saying, “Learn something new every day!” Let’s start with learning new words. English is a language that is spoken all over the world. Knowing more words can help both students and working people.

Here, we will teach you a new word, explain what it means, where it comes from, and how to use it in day-to-day life.

We’ll also share words with similar and opposite meanings to help you grow your vocabulary even more.

Ready to improve your English one word at a time?

Word of the Day: August 11, 2025

Today’s word is Triumph.

Triumph

Type: Noun / Verb

Meaning of Triumph

  • Literal meaning (Noun): A great win or success.

  • Literal meaning (Verb): To win or succeed greatly.

  • Metaphorical meaning: Overcoming a challenge or difficulty in life and feeling proud.

Origin of the Word

The word triumph comes from the Old French triumphe and Latin triumphus, meaning "victory" or "celebration of victory." In Ancient Rome, it referred to a big parade given to a winning general.

Use of the Word ‘Triumph’ in a Sentence

Literal Use

  • Winning the championship was the team’s greatest triumph.

  • She triumphed over all the other competitors in the race.

Metaphorical Use

  • His recovery from illness was a triumph of hope and determination.

  • The novel triumphs as a story of human courage.

Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Triumph’

Synonyms

Antonyms

Victory

Defeat

Success

Failure

Achievement

Loss

Win

Setback

Conquest

Collapse

Glory

Downfall

Accomplishment

Disaster

We sincerely hope you had fun learning this new word and its definition, history, usage, synonyms, and antonyms. To expand your vocabulary, try using this term in your everyday speech. 

Stay tuned for more interesting words that will help you improve your English.

