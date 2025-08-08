Word of the Day: Juxtapose Meaning; August 08, 2025

There is a saying, "One must Learn Something New Every Day!” Let's start with words. Everywhere in the world, people speak English. Both students and working adults can benefit from expanding their vocabulary by learning new words daily.
Here, we'll teach you a new word, discuss its definition, its origins, and daily usage examples.
You’ll also learn words that mean the same or the opposite to make your vocabulary even stronger.
Ready to improve your English one word at a time?
Word of the Day: August 8, 2025
Today’s word is Juxtapose.
Juxtpose
to closely pair two individuals, objects, etc., particularly to highlight their differences
Type: Verb
Meaning of Juxtapose
Literal meaning: To put two things side-by-side.
Metaphorical meaning: Placing two concepts, pictures, or objects adjacent to one another so that comparisons or differences can be easily observed.
Origin of the Word
The word juxtapose comes from combining two Latin words, ‘juxta’, meaning "next to" and ‘ponere’ meaning "to place." It literally means "to place next to."
Use of the Word ‘Juxtapose’ in a Sentence
Literal Use
The artist juxtaposed bright colors with dark shades to create contrast.
The museum displayed old photographs juxtaposed with modern ones.
Metaphorical Use
The movie juxtaposes humor with deep emotional scenes.
The author juxtaposed the lives of the rich and poor to show inequality.
Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Juxtapose’
Synonyms
Antonyms
Compare
Separate
Contrast
Divide
Pair
Disconnect
Place side by side
Isolate
Align
Detach
We sincerely hope you had fun learning this new word and its definition, history, usage, synonyms, and antonyms. To expand your vocabulary, try using this term in your everyday speech.
Stay tuned for more interesting words that will help you improve your English.
