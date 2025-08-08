UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Juxtapose Meaning; August 08, 2025

Improve your English by learning a new word every day! The word for August 8, 2025, is 'juxtapose.' Find out what it means, where it came from, and how to use it. You'll also get a list of similar and opposite words to help you expand your vocabulary daily.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 8, 2025, 16:41 IST

There is a saying, "One must Learn Something New Every Day!” Let's start with words. Everywhere in the world, people speak English. Both students and working adults can benefit from expanding their vocabulary by learning new words daily.

Here, we'll teach you a new word, discuss its definition, its origins, and daily usage examples.

You’ll also learn words that mean the same or the opposite to make your vocabulary even stronger. 

Ready to improve your English one word at a time?

Word of the Day: August 8, 2025

Today’s word is Juxtapose.

Juxtpose

to closely pair two individuals, objects, etc., particularly to highlight their differences

Type: Verb

Meaning of Juxtapose

  • Literal meaning: To put two things side-by-side.

  • Metaphorical meaning: Placing two concepts, pictures, or objects adjacent to one another so that comparisons or differences can be easily observed.

Origin of the Word

The word juxtapose comes from combining two Latin words, ‘juxta’, meaning "next to" and ‘ponere’ meaning "to place." It literally means "to place next to."

ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Convolution Meaning; August 07, 2025

Use of the Word ‘Juxtapose’ in a Sentence

  • Literal Use

    • The artist juxtaposed bright colors with dark shades to create contrast.

    • The museum displayed old photographs juxtaposed with modern ones.

  • Metaphorical Use

    • The movie juxtaposes humor with deep emotional scenes.

    • The author juxtaposed the lives of the rich and poor to show inequality.

Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Juxtapose’

Synonyms

Antonyms

Compare

Separate

Contrast

Divide

Pair

Disconnect

Place side by side

Isolate

Align

Detach

We sincerely hope you had fun learning this new word and its definition, history, usage, synonyms, and antonyms. To expand your vocabulary, try using this term in your everyday speech. 

Stay tuned for more interesting words that will help you improve your English.

ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Piquancy Meaning; August 5, 2025

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News