World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Know Date, Theme, History, Significance, and other details Here

September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer’s Day every year This day marks the importance of awareness and education for Alzheimer’s patients. According to World Alzheimer’s Report 2022, around a maximum of 85% of the 55 million people are surviving dementia. Skim through the article to know about Alzheimer’s day, its significance, and more.

What is World Alzheimer’s Day and its History?

Before moving to World Alzheimer’s Day, it is important to know about Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disease, the most common form of dementia. It affects the brain cell which leads to memory loss, changes in memory, erratic behavior, and loss of body functions. Patients with Alzheimer’s suffer problems in concentration and making decisions. Usually, ignorance of the early symptoms leads to the worsening of the situation.

Considering the fatality of the disease, an international organization, named Alzheimer’s Disease International was founded in 1984. The organization later on its 10 anniversary announced to celebrate September 21 as World Alzheimer’s Day 1994. World Alzheimer’s Day is viewed as an opportunity to raise voices and find new ways of fighting the disease’s effects.

This year, Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), the international federation of 105 Alzheimer's and dementia associations has released the World Alzheimer’s Report 2022 named Life after diagnosis: Navigating treatment, care, and support. This report focuses on post-diagnosis dementia care, treatment and support to be recognized as a human right.

What is Alzheimer’s Day 2022 theme?

According to the ADI, more than 55 million people were suffering from Alzheimer’s in the year 2020. And sadly, this number will keep on getting double every 20 years. The main reason for the rapid inflation of the disease is negligence, lack of post-diagnosis support, and better medical facility.

In contrast, the theme decided for World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is ‘Know Dementia, know Alzheimer’s’. Under this theme, all the Alzheimer’s organizations will create and spread awareness about the disease, treatment, post-diagnosis care, and prevention. Also, this year's theme is proposed in the continuation of the previous year's theme which use to focus on the warning signs and diagnosis of dementia and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Alzheimer’s community.

What is the significance of Alzheimer’s Day?

A report says that every 66 seconds, someone in the US undergoes Alzheimer’s diagnosis. It is stated that nearly by the year 2050, about 16 million in parts of the U.S will suffer from Alzheimer’s. Hence, the importance of Alzeheimer’s day increases by some ounce.

World Alzheimer’s day is observed to discard popular misconceptions about dementia and also to raise awareness.

It provides a common ground for patients, caregivers, medical practitioners, and researchers to share their struggles.

The unique themes for the day help to shed light on common misconceptions about the disease.

Various real and virtual campaigns are organized to aware society of the fatal disease.

This day also opens a gate for volunteers to be part of the movement or provides recognition to the organization working around Alzheimer’s patients.

Also, different events are planned in a way to collect donations and other kinds of financial support to go long way towards raising awareness.

Facts related to Alzheimer’s

Caregivers and nurses give more than 18 billion hours of unpaid labor to dementia patients every year.

This disease is marked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

Elephant, the only animal with great memory power is the symbol of Alzheimer's.’

Also, organizations related to Alzheimer’s user purple to mark statements about the association and our supporters as purple holds the passionate energy of red and the calm stability of blue.

Alzheimer's is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world with no official treatment method. So, the only way to prevent the surge is to inculcate good practices. Like, physical activities on regular basis along with daily sessions of reading to improve cognitive skills.