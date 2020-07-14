World Bank country classifications by income level 2020-21: Check the complete list here

The World Bank categorises the World's economies into four income groups-- low, lower-middle, upper-middle and high-income countries. On July 1, every year the World Bank classifies the countries based on GNI (Gross National Income) per capita in the US Dollars. The method used for calculation is known as the Atlas method. In its latest classification, the World Bank has classified India as a lower-middle-income country.

List of Countries Classified by Income level 2020-21

List of Low-Income Economies ($1,035 Or Less)

Afghanistan Guinea-Bissau Sierra Leone Burkina Faso Haiti Somalia Burundi Korea, Dem. People's Rep. South Sudan Central African Republic Liberia Sudan Chad Madagascar The Syrian Arab Republic Congo, Dem. Rep Malawi Tajikistan Eritrea Mali Togo Ethiopia Mozambique Uganda Gambia, The Niger Yemen, Rep. Guinea Rwanda

List of Lower-Middle-Income Economies ($1,036 - $4,045)

Angola Honduras Papua New Guinea Algeria India Philippines Bangladesh Kenya São Tomé and Principe Benin Kiribati Senegal Bhutan Kyrgyz Republic Solomon Islands Bolivia Lao PDR Sri Lanka Cabo Verde Lesotho Tanzania Cambodia Mauritania Timor-Leste Cameroon Micronesia, Fed. Sts. Tunisia Comoros Moldova Ukraine Congo, Rep. Mongolia Uzbekistan Côte d'Ivoire Morocco Vanuatu Djibouti Myanmar Vietnam Egypt, Arab Rep. Nepal West Bank and Gaza El Salvador Nicaragua Zambia Eswatini Nigeria Zimbabwe Ghana Pakistan

List of Upper-Middle-Income Economies ($4,046 - $12,535)

Albania Fiji Montenegro American Samoa Gabon Namibia Argentina Georgia North Macedonia Armenia Grenada Paraguay Azerbaijan Guatemala Peru Belarus Guyana Russian Federation Belize Indonesia Samoa Bosnia and Herzegovina Iran, Islamic Rep. Serbia Botswana Iraq South Africa Brazil Jamaica St. Lucia Bulgaria Jordan St. Vincent and the Grenadines China Kazakhstan Suriname Colombia Kosovo Thailand Costa Rica Lebanon Tonga Cuba Libya Turkey Dominica Malaysia Turkmenistan Dominican Republic Maldives Tuvalu Equatorial Guinea Marshall Islands Venezuela, RB Ecuador Mexico

List of High-Income Economies ($12,536 Or More)

Andorra Greece Palau Antigua and Barbuda Greenland Panama Aruba Guam Poland Australia Hong Kong SAR, China Portugal Austria Hungary Puerto Rico Bahamas, The Iceland Romania Bahrain Ireland Qatar Barbados Isle of Man San Marino Belgium Israel Saudi Arabia Bermuda Italy Seychelles The British Virgin Islands Japan Singapore Brunei Darussalam Korea, Rep. Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Canada Kuwait Slovak Republic Cayman Islands Latvia Slovenia Channel Islands Liechtenstein Spain Chile Lithuania St. Kitts and Nevis Croatia Luxembourg St. Martin (French part) Curaçao Macao SAR, China Sweden Cyprus Malta Switzerland Czech Republic Mauritius Taiwan, China Denmark Monaco Trinidad and Tobago Estonia Nauru Turks and Caicos Islands Faroe Islands Netherlands United Arab Emirates Finland New Caledonia United Kingdom France New Zealand United States French Polynesia Northern Mariana Islands Uruguay Germany Norway Virgin Islands (U.S.) Gibraltar Oman

Why the classification changes every year?

The classification done by the World Bank depends on two reasons. They are as follows:

1- Inflation, exchange rates, and population growth are some of the factors which influence GNI per capita. If national accounts method and data are revised, the GNI is impacted.

2- In order to keep some of the income classification thresholds fixed, the annual adjustment for inflation is made. The Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deflator is used for this purpose. The SDR is a weighted average of the GDP deflators of China, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Euro Area. The new thresholds based on the Atlas method are listed below:

Group July 1, 2020 July 1, 2019 Low-Income < 1,036 < 1,026 Lower-middle Income 1,036 - 4,045 1,026 - 3,995 Upper-middle Income 4,046 - 12,535 3,996 - 12,375 High Income > 12,535 > 12,375

Source: World Bank

What is Gross National Income?

GNI or Gross National Income is the total amount of money earned by the citizens of a particular country and businesses. It includes the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the income it receives from the overseas sources.

About the World Bank Group

The World Bank Group was established on July 4, 1944, and is headquartered in Washington D.C., US. The organization was established for economic development and to eliminate poverty. Currently, 189 states are the members of the World Bank Group. David Malpass is the current and the 13th President of the World Bank Group. The President of the organization has always been a US citizen who is also the largest shareholder in the bank and is appointed by the US President.

The World Bank Group Agencies

1- The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). It was established in the year 1945 and provides debt financing on the basis of sovereign guarantees.

2- The International Finance Corporation (IFC). It was established in the year 1956 and provides various forms of financing without sovereign guarantees, mainly to the private sector.

3- The International Development Association (IDA). It was established in the year 1960, providing concessional financing, with sovereign guarantees.

4- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). It was established in the year 1965 and works with the government to reduce investment risks.

5- The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). It was established in the year 1988 and provides insurance against certain types of risk such as political risk to the private sector.

Here, the World Bank refers to IBRD and IDA while all the institutions are listed under World Bank Group.

