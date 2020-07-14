World Bank country classifications by income level 2020-21: Check the complete list here
The World Bank categorises the World's economies into four income groups-- low, lower-middle, upper-middle and high-income countries. On July 1, every year the World Bank classifies the countries based on GNI (Gross National Income) per capita in the US Dollars. The method used for calculation is known as the Atlas method. In its latest classification, the World Bank has classified India as a lower-middle-income country.
List of Countries Classified by Income level 2020-21
List of Low-Income Economies ($1,035 Or Less)
- Afghanistan
- Guinea-Bissau
- Sierra Leone
- Burkina Faso
- Haiti
- Somalia
- Burundi
- Korea, Dem. People's Rep.
- South Sudan
- Central African Republic Liberia
- Sudan
- Chad
- Madagascar
- The Syrian Arab Republic
- Congo, Dem. Rep
- Malawi
- Tajikistan
- Eritrea
- Mali
- Togo
- Ethiopia
- Mozambique
- Uganda
- Gambia, The
- Niger
- Yemen, Rep.
- Guinea
- Rwanda
List of Lower-Middle-Income Economies ($1,036 - $4,045)
- Angola
- Honduras
- Papua New Guinea
- Algeria
- India
- Philippines
- Bangladesh
- Kenya
- São Tomé and Principe
- Benin
- Kiribati
- Senegal
- Bhutan
- Kyrgyz Republic
- Solomon Islands
- Bolivia
- Lao PDR
- Sri Lanka
- Cabo Verde
- Lesotho
- Tanzania
- Cambodia
- Mauritania
- Timor-Leste
- Cameroon
- Micronesia, Fed. Sts.
- Tunisia
- Comoros
- Moldova
- Ukraine
- Congo, Rep.
- Mongolia
- Uzbekistan
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Morocco
- Vanuatu
- Djibouti
- Myanmar
- Vietnam
- Egypt, Arab Rep.
- Nepal
- West Bank and Gaza
- El Salvador
- Nicaragua
- Zambia
- Eswatini
- Nigeria
- Zimbabwe
- Ghana
- Pakistan
List of Upper-Middle-Income Economies ($4,046 - $12,535)
- Albania
- Fiji
- Montenegro
- American Samoa
- Gabon
- Namibia
- Argentina
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
- Armenia
- Grenada
- Paraguay
- Azerbaijan
- Guatemala
- Peru
- Belarus
- Guyana
- Russian Federation
- Belize
- Indonesia
- Samoa
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Iran, Islamic Rep.
- Serbia
- Botswana
- Iraq
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Jamaica
- St. Lucia
- Bulgaria
- Jordan
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- China
- Kazakhstan
- Suriname
- Colombia
- Kosovo
- Thailand
- Costa Rica
- Lebanon
- Tonga
- Cuba
- Libya
- Turkey
- Dominica
- Malaysia
- Turkmenistan
- Dominican Republic
- Maldives
- Tuvalu
- Equatorial Guinea
- Marshall Islands
- Venezuela, RB
- Ecuador
- Mexico
List of High-Income Economies ($12,536 Or More)
- Andorra
- Greece
- Palau
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Greenland
- Panama
- Aruba
- Guam
- Poland
- Australia
- Hong Kong SAR, China
- Portugal
- Austria
- Hungary
- Puerto Rico
- Bahamas, The
- Iceland
- Romania
- Bahrain
- Ireland
- Qatar
- Barbados
- Isle of Man
- San Marino
- Belgium
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Bermuda
- Italy
- Seychelles
- The British Virgin Islands
- Japan
- Singapore
- Brunei Darussalam
- Korea, Rep.
- Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
- Canada
- Kuwait
- Slovak Republic
- Cayman Islands
- Latvia
- Slovenia
- Channel Islands
- Liechtenstein
- Spain
- Chile
- Lithuania
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Croatia
- Luxembourg
- St. Martin (French part)
- Curaçao
- Macao SAR, China
- Sweden
- Cyprus
- Malta
- Switzerland
- Czech Republic
- Mauritius
- Taiwan, China
- Denmark
- Monaco
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Estonia
- Nauru
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Netherlands
- United Arab Emirates
- Finland
- New Caledonia
- United Kingdom
- France
- New Zealand
- United States
- French Polynesia
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Uruguay
- Germany
- Norway
- Virgin Islands (U.S.)
- Gibraltar
- Oman
Why the classification changes every year?
The classification done by the World Bank depends on two reasons. They are as follows:
1- Inflation, exchange rates, and population growth are some of the factors which influence GNI per capita. If national accounts method and data are revised, the GNI is impacted.
2- In order to keep some of the income classification thresholds fixed, the annual adjustment for inflation is made. The Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deflator is used for this purpose. The SDR is a weighted average of the GDP deflators of China, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Euro Area. The new thresholds based on the Atlas method are listed below:
|Group
|July 1, 2020
|July 1, 2019
|Low-Income
|< 1,036
|< 1,026
|Lower-middle Income
|1,036 - 4,045
|1,026 - 3,995
|Upper-middle Income
|4,046 - 12,535
|3,996 - 12,375
|High Income
|> 12,535
|> 12,375
Source: World Bank
What is Gross National Income?
GNI or Gross National Income is the total amount of money earned by the citizens of a particular country and businesses. It includes the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the income it receives from the overseas sources.
About the World Bank Group
The World Bank Group was established on July 4, 1944, and is headquartered in Washington D.C., US. The organization was established for economic development and to eliminate poverty. Currently, 189 states are the members of the World Bank Group. David Malpass is the current and the 13th President of the World Bank Group. The President of the organization has always been a US citizen who is also the largest shareholder in the bank and is appointed by the US President.
The World Bank Group Agencies
1- The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). It was established in the year 1945 and provides debt financing on the basis of sovereign guarantees.
2- The International Finance Corporation (IFC). It was established in the year 1956 and provides various forms of financing without sovereign guarantees, mainly to the private sector.
3- The International Development Association (IDA). It was established in the year 1960, providing concessional financing, with sovereign guarantees.
4- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). It was established in the year 1965 and works with the government to reduce investment risks.
5- The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). It was established in the year 1988 and provides insurance against certain types of risk such as political risk to the private sector.
Here, the World Bank refers to IBRD and IDA while all the institutions are listed under World Bank Group.
