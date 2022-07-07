World Chocolate Day 2022: History & Interesting Facts

World Chocolate Day 2022: Every year on 7th July, World Chocolate Day is observed globally to commemorate the introduction of chocolate in Europe in 1550. Chocolates nowadays form an integral sweet and dessert item during our celebrations. In fact, we all enjoy a chocolate bar every now and then. Today, this day gives us a reason to indulge in our favorite chocolates and related items. On this day, one can also gift boxes of chocolates to their friends, families, colleagues, etc. Let us know the history and why we celebrate World Chocolate Day as well as other interesting facts about this day.

When is world chocolate day celebrated?

Every year on 7th July, World Chocolate Day is observed globally.

World Chocolate Day 2022 History

World Chocolate Day on 7th July celebrates to mark the introduction of chocolate into Europe by Christopher Columbus during his fourth voyage in the ‘New World’ between 1502 and 1504. However, chocolate is not of European origin. It was earlier limited to some parts of South and Central America and Mexico.

As per several studies and reports, the plant from which chocolate is made was first grown for food more than 5,000 years ago in the Amazon rainforest. Cocoa was used as drink, food, and medicine by the local people of Ecuador. Researchers have also concluded that indigenous people from the Santa Ana archaeological site in Ecuador consumed content from cacao trees as a part of their diet around 2,100 - 5,300 years ago.

However, cocoa was not very popular due to its bitter taste. It was until the 1520s that the Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés brought cocoa beans back to Spain and added sweeteners such as sugar, vanilla, etc to reduce the bitterness of chocolate-based drinks. This led to an increase in the consumption of chocolates and chocolate-based drinks or items across Europe and England by the 1650s.

By the 1800s, solid chocolate bars began to be packaged and sold as edible chocolate when confectioners figured out how to mix cocoa butter and sugar to make edible bars of chocolates.

World Chocolate Day: Interesting Facts

Chocolate was a currency as payment for goods and services during the 8th century C.E. The first chocolate bar was made by Joseph Fry & Sons in Britain in 1847. The first white chocolate bar was made by Nestle in 1930. Chocolate can be dangerous and poisonous for animals. Around 400 cacao beans are used to make approximately 500 grams of chocolate.

