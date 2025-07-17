World Emoji Day 2025: 21 Emoji Statistics and Facts You Need to Know

17th July is celebrated as World Emoji Day every year, and this is a fun holiday that is made to recognise the important role played by emojis in our day-to-day life. These little pictograms help people to communicate, express and even share ideas without any hesitation. Emojis were first invented in the year 1999 by Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita and what started as a simple set of smiley faces has now become a communication tool for everyone around the world. To celebrate World Emoji Day 2025, here are 21 interesting statistics and facts that show just how powerful and pervasive emojis have become in our digital lives.
Facts and Statistics About Emoji
Here are interesting facts and statistics about emojis on this World Emoji Day:
According to USA Today, there are about 3,600 emojis on the iPhone.
Nethunt mentions: “44% of users are more likely to purchase products advertised using emojis.”
According to a Statistica report, 70% people think emojis are an accurate way of expressing thoughts
38.2% of people prefer emojis over typed out shortcuts according to a Statista report.
Google My Business Posts get twice the amount of clicks when there are emojis used.
According to Adobe, 44% of people prefer to buy something if an emoji is utilised.
Emojipedia mentions: “The use of the syringe emoji has been greatly increasing since December 2020.”
The #WorldEmojiDay hashtag gets over 4 billion impressions every year.
According to the World Emoji Day website: “More than 700M emojis are used in Facebook posts every day.”
86% of emoji users on Twitter (X) are the age of 24 or younger.
In 2019, there were over 200 new emojis introduced.
In 2021, the Loudly Crying Emoji dethroned Tears of Joy as Twitter's top emoji.
According to a Statista report, 49.7% of people use emojis as they help create a personal connection with people.
50% of people prefer to respond to messages if there is an emoji included.
According to Adweek, 92% of consumers will use emojis.
SEMRush study reveals that there was a 3% increase in organic clicks when emojis were mentioned in the meta description.
83% of Gen Z customize emojis before using them.
According to Nethnut: “Using emojis in the subject line of emails increases the unique click rate by 28%.”
Instagram posts that use emojis have seen increased engagement rate by 48%
According to PC Magazine, 61% of people use emojis at work.
Zoominfo mentions: “There are more than 3,000 emojis as part of the Unicode Standard, with over 1,600 emojis representing people and over 150 variations of smiley faces.”
From a humble smiley face to a global language of its own, emojis have revolutionized the way we express ourselves online. As we celebrate World Emoji Day 2025, it’s clear that these tiny icons have moved far beyond novelty and are now an essential part of how we connect, empathize, and communicate in the digital age.
