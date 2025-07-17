World Emoji Day 2025: 21 Emoji Statistics and Facts You Need to Know

17th July is celebrated as World Emoji Day every year, and this is a fun holiday that is made to recognise the important role played by emojis in our day-to-day life. These little pictograms help people to communicate, express and even share ideas without any hesitation. Emojis were first invented in the year 1999 by Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita and what started as a simple set of smiley faces has now become a communication tool for everyone around the world. To celebrate World Emoji Day 2025, here are 21 interesting statistics and facts that show just how powerful and pervasive emojis have become in our digital lives.

Facts and Statistics About Emoji

Here are interesting facts and statistics about emojis on this World Emoji Day: