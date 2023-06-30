World Social Media Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

World Social Media Day is celebrated every year on June 30 to recognize the impact of social media on our lives and to raise awareness of the best practices for using social media safely and responsibly.

Today, almost everyone uses the internet and a big part of its usage is occupied by social media. According to Forbes, “In 2023, an estimated 4.9 billion people use social media across the world.”

This staggering statistic shows the impact of social media on day-to-day lives and it is important to understand the boon and curse of social media.

What Is the Date of World Social Media Day?

World Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30th every year. It was created in 2010 by Mashable, which is a global media and technology company, to recognise the impact that social media has created on the way people communicate all around the world.

Social media is a significant part of everyone’s lives. According to Global Statistics, “Indians, on average, spend about 2.36 hours on social media daily. In India, the number of social media users have been growing in 2023 at a steady rate of 467 million due to deep penetration of internet connectivity among people.”

These numbers showcase that social media had a deep impact on the way everyone communicates or shares information. It has made it possible for people to stay in touch with friends and family who live far away, to connect with people who share their interests, and to learn about news and events from all over the world.

Social media has also had a significant impact on businesses. Companies use social media to connect with customers, promote their products and services, and build brand awareness. It can also be used to gather customer feedback and insights, which can help businesses improve their products and services.

What Is the Theme of World Social Media Day 2023?

The theme for World Social Media Day 2023 is "Uniting the Digital World." This year’s theme focuses on the power of social media to connect people from all over the world.

Social media platforms can break down barriers of distance, language, and culture, allowing people to connect with each other and share their stories. This can help to build understanding and empathy between people from different backgrounds, and can also help to promote tolerance and acceptance.

In addition to connecting people, social media can also be used to raise awareness of important issues and to mobilize people to take action. For example, social media has been used to organize protests, raise money for charity, and to spread awareness about social justice issues.

The theme of "Uniting the Digital World" is a reminder of the positive potential of social media. By using social media responsibly and ethically, everyone can help to create a more connected and inclusive world.

What Is the History of World Social Media Day?

World Social Media Day was created by Mashable, a global media and technology company that is known for its extensive use of social media.

The idea for World Social Media Day came from Mashable's founder, Pete Cashmore. Cashmore saw how social media was changing the world and wanted to create a day to celebrate its impact.

SixDegrees.com was the first social media platform. It was launched in May 1997 and allowed users to create profiles, connect with friends, and send messages. The platform was shut down in 2001. It was shut down due to low user engagement and financial difficulties.

Later it was followed by Friendster in 2002, MySpace in 2003, Facebook in 2004, and YouTube in 2005.

The first World Social Media Day was a huge success. Millions of people around the world participated in events and discussions about social media. The day has since grown in popularity and is now celebrated by people of all ages in countries all over the world.

What Is the Significance of World Social Media Day?

Social media usage has become an integral part of everyone’s lives. It can be used to connect with friends and family, to stay informed about current events, and to share thoughts and ideas with the world.

Social media has also had a major impact on businesses, governments, and organizations. This is why World Social Media Day holds significant importance to remind people about the positives as well as the negatives of these online platforms. It is also a time to learn more about how to use social media safely and responsibly.

Here are some of the positive impacts of social media:

Social media has the ability to connect people from all over the world: It can break down barriers of distance, language, and culture, allowing people to connect with each other and share their stories. This can help to build understanding and empathy between people from different backgrounds, and can also help to promote tolerance and acceptance.

Social media can be used to raise awareness of important issues: It can be used to spread information about social justice, environmental protection, and other important causes. Social media can also be used to mobilize people to take action on these issues.

Social media can be used to support businesses and organizations : Businesses can use social media to connect with customers, promote their products and services, and gather feedback. Organisations can use social media to raise awareness of their work, recruit volunteers, and fundraise.

Here are some of the negative impacts of social media:

Social media can be addictive: People can spend hours scrolling through their feeds, checking notifications, and responding to comments. This can lead to mental health problems.

Social media can be used to spread misinformation: False or misleading information can spread quickly on social media, as people are often quick to share news and information without verifying its accuracy. This can lead to confusion, panic, and even violence.

Social media can be used to bully and harass others: People can use social media to post mean or hurtful comments or to share embarrassing photos or videos. This can have a devastating impact on the victim's mental health.

To conclude, World Social Media Day is a reminder of the potential positive and negative impacts of social media. By using social media responsibly and ethically, we can help to create a more positive and productive online community.