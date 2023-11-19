World Toilet Day 2023: Symbol, Key Messages and Facts You Need to Know

Every year on November 19th, the world commemorates World Toilet Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the global sanitation crisis and its impact on human health and well-being. Despite significant progress in recent decades, the global sanitation crisis remains a critical issue, with over 3.5 billion people lacking safely managed sanitation.

The World Toilet Day website mentioned: “Right now, there are 3.5 billion people still living without safe toilets. 419 million people still practise ‘open defecation’. In these situations, diseases spread, killing 1,000 children under-five every single day. This global crisis poses a threat to nature and everyone’s health, particularly women, girls, and other vulnerable groups.” What Is the History of World Toilet Day? According to the United Nations, on July 24, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution titled "Sanitation for All" (A/RES/67/291), declaring World Toilet Day an official UN observance. This resolution urged UN Member States and relevant stakeholders to take action to improve sanitation access, particularly among the poor. It also called for an end to the practice of open-air defecation, recognizing its severe impact on public health.

The resolution emphasised the importance of sanitation, not only for health reasons but also for basic dignity and women's safety. Women and girls should not have to risk their safety and well-being due to a lack of access to private toilets. World Toilet Day serves as a reminder of the critical need for improved sanitation worldwide. World Toilet Day 2023: Symbol

Source: World Toilet Day The symbol of World Toilet Day 2023 is the hummingbird. This small but mighty bird represents the small yet significant actions that individuals and communities can take to improve sanitation and create a more sustainable world. Just as hummingbirds diligently carry water to fight wildfires, we can all contribute to improving sanitation systems and safeguarding the environment.

World Toilet Day 2023: Key Messages and Facts The UN Secretary-General conveys: “A massive sanitation shortfall still exists, with billions of people cut off from safe services. We’re racing the clock. To meet the 2030 deadline for the SDGs, we need to move five times faster.” Here are some important messages from the UN: