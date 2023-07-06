World Zoonoses Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Facts about this Disease

World Zoonoses Day 2023: World Zoonoses Day is celebrated every July 6, globally. The day is observed to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases and their impact on human and animal health. It serves as a reminder that zoonotic diseases are a global health concern that requires continuous attention, research, and collaboration to prevent outbreaks, protect public health, and promote the well-being of both humans and animals.

What is Zoonosis?

Zoonosis is an infectious disease that is transmitted between species from animals to humans (or from humans to animals). It can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, consumption of contaminated food or water, or through vectors such as ticks and mosquitoes.

World Zoonoses Day 2023: Theme

Every year World Zoonoses Day is observed on a theme. And the theme for the year 2023 is “One World, One Health: Prevent Zoonoses, Stop the Spread”.

World Zoonoses Day 2023: History

Over the years, zoonotic diseases have continued to pose significant threats to global public health. In 1885, Louis Pasteur, a renowned French scientist, successfully administered the first vaccine for rabies. This significant achievement marked a milestone in understanding zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Pasteur's work laid the foundation for the understanding and prevention of zoonotic diseases.



Recognizing the importance of raising awareness about zoonotic diseases, World Zoonoses Day was officially established in 2007.

World Zoonoses Day 2023: Significance

World Zoonoses Day aims to educate people about the risks associated with zoonotic diseases, promote preventive measures, and emphasize the importance of multisectoral collaboration between human health, animal health, and environmental sectors.

World Zoonoses Day 2023: Facts

These facts highlight the importance of understanding and addressing zoonotic diseases to protect public health and ensure the well-being of both humans and animals:

Zoonoses are diseases that can be transmitted between animals and humans. They can be caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi.

Approximately 60% of known infectious diseases in humans and 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic in nature.

Zoonotic diseases can be transmitted through various routes, including direct contact with infected animals, consumption of contaminated food or water, inhalation of infectious particles, and bites from infected vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks.

Some well-known zoonotic diseases include rabies, Ebola, avian influenza (bird flu), Zika virus, Lyme disease, and COVID-19.

Zoonoses can have a significant impact on human health, causing illnesses ranging from mild to severe and even leading to death. They can also have economic implications due to healthcare costs, loss of productivity, and trade restrictions.

Domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, can act as reservoirs for zoonotic diseases and transmit them to humans. Livestock, including poultry, swine, and cattle, can also be sources of zoonotic infections.

Wildlife plays a crucial role in the transmission of zoonoses. Human encroachment into natural habitats and increased contact with wildlife can facilitate the spillover of diseases from animals to humans.

Prevention and control of zoonotic diseases require a One Health approach, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human health, animal health, and the environment. Collaboration among health sectors, veterinary services, environmental agencies, and other stakeholders is essential.

Proper hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing, safe food handling and preparation, and appropriate waste management, can help reduce the risk of zoonotic infections.

Vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing some zoonotic diseases. Vaccinating both humans and animals can help control the spread of diseases and protect populations.

On World Zoonoses Day, various organisations, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) organize awareness campaigns, conferences, workshops, and other events to educate the public about zoonotic diseases. These initiatives emphasise the need for improved surveillance, early detection, rapid response, and effective control measures to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases and protect both human and animal populations.

