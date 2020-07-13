World's first COVID-19 vaccine: All you need to know about Russia's Successful clinical trials

According to the director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, Vadim Tarasov, the clinical trial of the world's first coronavirus vaccine tests on volunteers at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has been successfully completed.

Also, as per Russian news agency Sputnik, the first group of volunteers would be discharged on 15 July and the second on 20 July.

In the world, more than 12 million people have been infected due to novel coronavirus and over 500,000 are killed.

On 18 June, the clinical trials of the vaccine began by the university which is produced by Russia's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Alexander Lukashev, the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical, and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University said that the target of the study at this stage was to point out the safety of the vaccine for human health which was successfully done. Alexander Lukashev told Sputnik that the safety of the vaccine is confirmed and the vaccines that are currently in the market are safe to use.

He also added that the development of the vaccine plan is already being determined by the developer's strategy like the complexity of the epidemiological situation with the virus and the possibility of scaling up production.

Vadim Tarasov said that Sechenov University has emerged as a scientific and technological research centre for this vaccination rather than just acting as an educational institution at a time when countries are fighting and are under pressure from the novel coronavirus transmission. He also said as per report that the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology has worked with preclinical studies, protocol development as well as clinical trials of this vaccine.

Around 7 million virus-infected people have been recovered so far and scientists and other healthcare systems in the whole world are trying to upgrade the production and development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Let us tell you that before this, China's Sinovac Biotech became the latest company to start Phase III trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is followed by a fast-track approval by the regulators last week. In Brazil, Sinovac has started Phase III trials. The dose will be given to nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals working in COVID-19 specialised facilities, as news agency Reuters reported. The study will be carried by the partnership with the Brazilian vaccine producer the Instituto Butantan.

The candidate's vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca-University of Oxford and China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm which are the other jabs in late-stage trials. In fact this month, Moderna also plans to start its late-stage trial. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 19 vaccine candidates are in the clinical evaluation stage as of 6 July. Bharat Biotech's samples are undergoing quality and safety tests at a government facility in India.

Therefore, we can say that Russia has become the first nation to complete human clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, there is no such information when the vaccine would enter the commercial production stage.

