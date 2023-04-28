  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10 Year Old Noida Boy Ayan who is Youngest Clear UP Board 10th Results 2023 with 460 marks 76.67 Percent out of 600

10 Year Old Noida Boy Ayan who is Youngest Clear UP Board 10th Results 2023 with 460 marks 76.67 Percent out of 600

Meet 10-year-old Ayan Gupta from Noida who created history by clearing the UP board class 10th exams with distinction and secured 76.67% marks in total. Read his story below:

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 28, 2023 12:57 IST
10 Year Old Noida Boy Ayan who is Youngest Clear UP Board 10th Results 2023
10 Year Old Noida Boy Ayan who is Youngest Clear UP Board 10th Results 2023

10-year-old, Ayan Gupta from Noida has become the topic of discussion ever since the UP class 10th board results were announced. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board result 2023 on April 25, 2023. Ayan created history by becoming the youngest students to clear the UP board class 10th exams with distinction, securing 76.67% marks in total. 

According to the rule, candidates appearing for the exams should be a minimum of 14 years old to be eligible for sitting in the UP board class 10th examination. As per the reports, the school principal took special permission from the UPMSP board authorities to allow Ayan to appear in the class 10th exams. The 10-year-old boy scored a total of 73 marks in Hindi, 74 in English, 82 in Mathematics, 83 in Science, 70 in Computer paper and 78 in Social Science.

Who is Ayan Gupta?

Ayan Gupta is a resident of Greater Noida, Dadri. His father is a Chartered Accountant (CA). Gupta studied at Shiv Kumar Janta Inter College, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahr. Both his parents played a pivotal role in preparing him for the UP Board exams.

Ayan Gupta: Scorecard of UP Board 2023

Have a look at Ayan’s scorecard in the table given below:

Subject Name

Marks

Hindi

73 

English

74 

Mathematics

82 

Science

83 

Social Science

78 

Computer 

70 

Total marks

460 out of 600

How Ayan’s parents backed him in this success?

According to the parents, Ayan started studying higher-level textbooks after being bored during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was that time when his parents decided to provide him with home tuition and enrolled him in a school where he can get special permission to appear for the board exams. His parents said that during the pandemic, Ayan got bored with textbooks and started studying higher studies books. It was then that his parents decided to arrange home tuition for him and took admission to a school where he can take the board exam with special permission from the board. Talking about his future career goals, Ayan stated that he wants to become an Engineer and will start preparing for the national level competitive exams such as JEE and other entrance exams from now onwards.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations to Commence from April 30, Know How to Apply Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023