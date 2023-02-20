ACET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

ACET 2023 Registration: The Institute of Actuaries of India has extended the registration dates for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test 2023. According to the revised dates, the last date for students to complete the registration process is February 22, 2023. Earlier, the last date for the students to complete the registrations was February 17, 2023.

To complete the ACET 2023 Registration process, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link provided. ACET 2023 exams will be conducted on March 18, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students who have applied for the exams can download the admit card from February 28, 2023. As per the schedule given, the ACET 2023 results will be released by March 28, 2023.

ACET 2023 Registration Process

The ACET 2023 Registration link is available online. To complete the ACET 2023 online registration process, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the ACET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the ACET 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the registration link given

Step 4: Login using the created details to fill in the ACET 2023 application form

Step 5: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

ACET 2023 Examination Structure

According to the examination details provided, the ACET 2023 exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours for a total of 100 marks. Students need to answer 70 multiple-choice questions. The distribution of questions is as follows.

45 questions – 1 mark each

20 questions – 2 marks each

05 questions – 3 marks each

The ACET 2023 Allocation of Marks is provided below.

Subject Marks Mathematics 30 Statistics 30 Data Interpretation 15 English 15 Logical Reasoning 10

