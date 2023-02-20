    ACET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

    ACET 2023 Registration window has now been extended to February 22, 2023. Students who have appeared for the ACET 2023 exams can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Feb 20, 2023 12:07 IST
    ACET 2023 Registrations
    ACET 2023 Registrations

    ACET 2023 Registration: The Institute of Actuaries of India has extended the registration dates for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test 2023. According to the revised dates, the last date for students to complete the registration process is February 22, 2023. Earlier, the last date for the students to complete the registrations was February 17, 2023. 

    To complete the ACET 2023 Registration process, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link provided. ACET 2023 exams will be conducted on March 18, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students who have applied for the exams can download the admit card from February 28, 2023. As per the schedule given, the ACET 2023 results will be released by March 28, 2023.

    ACET 2023 Registration - Click Here

    ACET 2023 Registration Process

    The ACET 2023 Registration link is available online. To complete the ACET 2023 online registration process, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link provided.

    Step 1: Visit the ACET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the ACET 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the registration link given

    Step 4: Login using the created details to fill in the ACET 2023 application form

    Step 5: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    ACET 2023 Examination Structure

    According to the examination details provided, the ACET 2023 exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours for a total of 100 marks. Students need to answer 70 multiple-choice questions. The distribution of questions is as follows.

    • 45 questions – 1 mark each
    • 20 questions – 2 marks each
    • 05 questions – 3 marks each

    The ACET 2023 Allocation of Marks is provided below.

    Subject

    Marks

    Mathematics

    30

    Statistics

    30

    Data Interpretation

    15

    English

    15 

    Logical Reasoning

    10

    Also Read: DU Admission 2023: CUET Mandatory For Gap Year Students To Apply For UG Courses

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification