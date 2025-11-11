OSSC CRE PMT 2025 Schedule Out at ossc.gov.in, Direct Link to PDF, Check PET Schedule

OSSC CRE 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts on its official website. The Commission will conduct the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 will be conducted in the First fortnight of December, 2025.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test can download their admit card for the same from the official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Download OSSC CRE Exam Date 2025 PDF

The notice regarding conduct of Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 is available on the official website. However, you can download the same directly through the link given below-