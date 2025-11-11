MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

OSSC CRE PMT 2025 Schedule Out at ossc.gov.in, Direct Link to PDF, Check PET Schedule

By Manish Kumar
Nov 11, 2025, 17:32 IST

OSSC CRE PMT 2025 Schedule has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts on its official website. Check the details schedule here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

OSSC CRE 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts on its official website. The Commission will conduct the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 will be conducted in the First fortnight of December, 2025.
All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test can download their admit card for the same from the official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Download OSSC CRE Exam Date 2025 PDF

The notice regarding conduct of Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 is available on the official website. However, you can download the same directly through the link given below-

OSSC CRE PMT 2025 Schedule Download PDF

OSSC CRE Exam Date 2025 Overview

The Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 against Advertisement No.4579/OSSC will be conducted in the first fortnight of December, 2025. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Recruitment Examinationis summariesed below.

Institution  Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
Exam Name  Combined Recruitment Examination
Advt. No.  4579/OSSC
Exam Date  In the First fortnight of December, 2025.
Exam Type  Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test 
Official Website  https://www.ossc.gov.in

How to Download OSSC CRE Exam Date 2025?

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at - https://www.ossc.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link Notice regarding conduct of Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 Advertisement No.4579/OSSC dated.16.11.2024 on the home page.
  • Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News