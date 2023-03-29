ACET Result 2023 Declared at actuariesindia.org, Get Direct Link Here

ACET Result 2023 Declared: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has declared the result of the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET). Candidates who appeared for the test can check out the ACET Result 2023 for the March session on the official website i.e. actuariesindia.org.The authorities have released the ACET 2023 Result in PDF form. Candidates who appeared in the ACET 2023 exam can download their scorecards by entering login credentials- email ID and password.

Out of 542 candidates who appeared for the examination, a total of 378 passed (69.74%). Those who have qualified for the ACET 2023 exam will be eligible to become an IAI member. The authorities conducted the ACET 2023 exam on March 18, 2023. The result has been declared after 10 days. However, candidates can check out the steps to check out the ACET 2023 result here.

How to Check ACET Result 2023 ?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the ACET Result 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the result PDG-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. actuariesindia.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ACET March 2023 Result

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and search for the name

Step 5: Download the result PDF for future reference

ACET Result 2023 PDF- Click Here

Who Topped the ACET 2023 Exam?

As per the result PDF released by the authorities, two candidates have topped the ACET 2023 exam. They are Abishek Karthik and Saarthak Mehrotra. A total of 69.7 percent of candidates have passed the ACET 2023 exam. They are now eligible to become IAI members.

