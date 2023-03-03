AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: Final Mop-Up Round Allotment Out at aaccc.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released the AIAPGET 2022 PG Counselling Round 3 (Mop-Up) final result. According to the official notification released, the physical reporting for the 3rd/Mop-up round starts from March 2, 2023, at 03:00 PM. to March 10, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the final allotment round can download the allotment letter and complete the admissions within the time period provided.

As per the data available close to 1,195 applicants have been allotted seats in the MD, and MS Postgraduate programmes in the AIAPGET 2022 Round 3 Counselling process. The allotment list has been released separately for the Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy, and Unani courses.

Candidates who have applied for the Mop-Up round allotment can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the AIAGET 2022 Counselling allotment result.

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Ayurveda - Click Here

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Siddha - Click Here

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Unani - Click Here

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Homoeopathy - Click Here

Candidates shortlisted for the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round can download the allotment letter through their candidate login and visit the allotted institution with all required documents and complete the admission procedure. Those who have been upgraded seats must make sure to take admissions as per the seat allotted.

Those who do not complete the admission procedure the security money will be forfeited and they will not be eligible for further AYUSH PG Counseling.

Provisional Allotment Letter for Round 3 - Click Here

Steps to Download AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result

The AIAPGET 2023 Mop-Up round allotment result is available on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment can download the allotment result by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the AIAPGET Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the AAIPGET 2022 mop-up round allotment link given on the homepage

Step 3: Download the allotment result for further reference

