AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 Rescheduled To December 10, Check Official Notice Here

AIBE Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has rescheduled the dates of the All India Bar Examination XVIII (AIBE 18) exam again. As per the official notice, the AIBE 18 exam 2023 will be conducted on December 10, 2023, Earlier it was scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. The decision has been taken due to a clash with the CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT which are also slated for the same day.

As per the released dates, the last date to register for the AIBE exam is November 19, earlier it was November 10. Registered candidates who want to make necessary changes in their already filled-in registration is November 19. The admit cards for All India Bar Exam 18 will be issued between December 1 to 5, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to get themselves registered.

AIBE XVIII Exam 2023 Revised Schedule

Candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination 18 can go through the revised schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates AIBE registration closes on November 16, 2023 Last date to make the online payment of the AIBE registration November 17, 2023 Last date of correction in AIBE registration form November 19, 2023 Period of online release of AIBE admit cards December 1 to 5, 2023 AIBE exam date December 10, 2023

Check the official notice here

AIBE Exam Date 2023

As per the revised notification, the clash between the CLAT PG exam with AIBE XVIII has been sorted. But now, the new dates of the All India Bar exam (AIBE 18) are clashing with the AILET exam 2024 which is supposed to be conducted on December 10, 2023.

