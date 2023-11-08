GATE 2024 Correction Window Yet To Open, IISc To Update Through Email To All Registered Candidates

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, will soon open the application correction window of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 for the registered candidates. The GATE 2024 correction window was scheduled to be activated yesterday, however, it has been delayed due to some operational aspects.

IISc has informed candidates that they will update about the opening of the GATE correction window on social media and via email. Candidates who want to make corrections to their applications can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in, once the link is active.

GATE Correction Window 2024 Link Update

IISc tweeted, “We are yet to open the window for modifying your application. The delay is due to some operational aspects.” Check tweet below:

IMPORTANT:



We are yet to open the window for modifying your application. The delay is due to some operational aspects.



Kindly stay tuned. We will announce the dates via social media as well as by email to all registered candidates. — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 7, 2023

How to make corrections to the GATE Application Form 2024?

To make changes, candidates will have to pay the specified fee as well. As of now, the application window has not been activated, once available, they can follow the steps to know how make changes in GATE 2024 form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GOAPS portal link

Step 3: Login with email ID and password

Step 4: Click on edit application form link

Step 5: Select the details that have to be modified and make the necessary changes

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Now, save it and take a printout for future references

Will IISc Extend the GATE Form Correction Last Date 2024?

As per the dates announced, the correction window was supposed to open on November 7 and close on November 11, 2023. However, due to the delay in GATE application correction window opening, it can be expected that the officials might extend the last date. As of now, there has been no official update regarding the extension of last date of GATE application correction window 2024.

