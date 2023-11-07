GCET 2024 Cancelled: DTE Goa To Consider JEE Main Scores For BE Admissions

GCET 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa will not conduct the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2024 in the upcoming year. All admissions into the Engineering B.E. courses offered by the participating institutes in Goa will now be done based on JEE Main 2024. Also, for BPharm courses, admissions will be done based on the best aggregate score in Physics and Chemistry, either in JEE Main or NEET 2024.

Now, candidates will be allotted seats as per their marks secured in JEE Main 2024. NTA will be conducting JEE Main 2024 Session 1 from January 24 to February 1. Whereas, session 2 will be held from April 1 to 15. Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main session 1 or 2 or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result.

JEE Main Dates 2024 for Session 1

Those planning to appear for GCET, can go through the table to know the registration, admit card and other important dates related of JEE Main 2024 January session:

Events JEE Mains dates Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI November 30, 2023 Release of the city of examination By the Second week of January 2024 JEE Main admit card 3 days before the date of the examination JEE Main exam date for session 1 January 24 to February 1, 2024 IIT JEE result for January session February 12, 2024

JEE Main Official Website jeemain.nta.ac.in

Candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2024 online at the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. Recently along with the release of application form, NTA also updated the JEE official website. There is also an option online chat at the bottom right corner. As per media reports, NTA informed, “Till now, NIC (National Informatics Centre) used to host the online application forms of the JEE Main. Now NTA has developed this new platform and is in the process of using its own server for activities related to hosting the online application forms, and generating the city intimation slip, admit card, and score card, etc.”

