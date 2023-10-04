AIBE 18 XVIII Application Correction Window 2023 Available, Know What To Edit Here

AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has activated the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII. Candidates can make changes in the specified fields online at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to make corrections in the AIBE 18 XVIII application form is October 10, 2023.

It must be noted that the BCI has extended the last date to submit the application form. Earlier, the last date to fill out the AIBE 2023 application form was September 30, 2023, now it is October 10. As per the schedule released, the AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 will be held on October 29.

AIBE (XVIII) 18 Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table below to know the application corrections and other important dates here:

Events Dates Last date of AIBE 18 application October 9, 2023 Last date for AIBE XVIII application fee payment October 10, 2023 Last date of correction in registration form October 10, 2023 Issue of AIBE 18 admit cards October 20, 2023 AIBE exam October 29, 2023

How to make corrections in AIBE 18 (XVIII) Application Form 2023?

Those who have filled up the form online can make changes in the AIBE 18. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes in AIBE 18 (XVIII) application form 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the tab: AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 Correction Window

Step 3: Log in with the AIBE XVIII registration credentials

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen, make the necessary changes

Step 5: Click on save button

Step 6: Download the updated application confirmation form

What changes can be made in AIBE 18 XVIII Application Form 2023?

Candidates can edit the fields that have been mentioned below:

Candidate's name: This can be edited until the AIBE 18 correction window 2023 closes

Enrollment Number: Candidates can correct the enrollment number and upload the corrected one

Exam City: The choice or the order of preference of the exam city selection can be modified

Test Centre Preferences: Candidates will be able to make required changes in the test centre as per their preferences

Date of Birth: Candidates can change their DOB

