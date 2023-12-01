AIBE Admit Card 2023 Date Postponed; Check When to Download Here

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has postponed the All India Board Examination, AIBE 2023 Admit Card release date. As per the revised schedule, the AIBE 18 admit card will be issued on December 3, 2023, after 5.00 PM. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com by entering the login information.

"This is to inform you that the admit cards for AIBE-XVIII will be available for download from December 3, 2023, after 5:00 PM. The link and procedure to download the admit card will be shared soon in another notification", AIBE said.

How to Download AIBE 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates appearing in the exam must download the hall ticket by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The AIBE 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for future reference

Details Mentioned on AIBE 18 Admit Card

Check out the mandatory information below:

Name of the candidate.

Roll number

Application number

Name and address of allotted exam centre

Date and timings of the exam

Reporting time

Exam-day instructions

About AIBE 18 Exam 2023

AIBE XVIII exam will be held on December 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper-based mode. Candidates from the general and OBC categories have to secure at least 45% marks to pass. Whereas, those belonging to the SC/ST category have to obtain a minimum of 40% to qualify AIBE 18 exam.