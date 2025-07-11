Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begin, Check Allotment Schedule Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing choice filling window is now open. Students can exercise their choices until July 17, 2025 ay aiimsexams.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 16:22 IST
AIIMS BSc Nursing Choice Filling
AIIMS BSc Nursing Choice Filling
Register for Result Updates

All India Institute of Medical Science has released the AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling schedule. AIIMS B.Sc Nursing round 1 seat allotment choice filling window is now open. The last date to submit the choices is July 17, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website to enter their choices for allotment. 

A total of two rounds of counselling will be conducted for admissions. First round seat allotment results will be declared on July 19, 2025. Students allotted seats are required to complete the admission process and submit relevant documents between July 21 to 26, 2025. 

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the choice filling process through the link provided below.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Choice Filling - Click Here 

AIIMS BSc Nursing Seat Allotment 2025 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for the seat allotment can check the schedule below.

Choice filling begin

July 11 to 17, 2025

Round 1 seat allotment

July 19, 2025

Online acceptance of allocated seat

July 21 to 26, 2025

Submission of Documents/DD at the allotted AIIMS

July 21 to 26, 2025

Display of vacant seats for Round 2

August 2, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result

August 2, 2025

Online acceptance of allocated seat

August 4 to 7, 2025

Submission of documents, DD at the allotted AIIMS

August 4 to 7, 2025

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Choice Filling

The link for students to submit their choices for the first round of seat allotment is available online. Students must register for the choice filling process by using their login credentials. Follow the steps provided below to complete the choice filling process.

Related Stories

Step 1: Visit the official website 

Step 2: Visit the Academic courses section and click on BSc Nursing

Step 3: Login using the required details

Step 4: Fill out the choices as required

Step 5: Save and click on submit

Also Read: UP Government Launched Learning By Doing Program in Schools to Enhance Vocational Skills

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News