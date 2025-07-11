AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begin, Check Allotment Schedule Here

All India Institute of Medical Science has released the AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling schedule. AIIMS B.Sc Nursing round 1 seat allotment choice filling window is now open. The last date to submit the choices is July 17, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website to enter their choices for allotment.
A total of two rounds of counselling will be conducted for admissions. First round seat allotment results will be declared on July 19, 2025. Students allotted seats are required to complete the admission process and submit relevant documents between July 21 to 26, 2025.
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the choice filling process through the link provided below.
AIIMS BSc Nursing Choice Filling - Click Here
AIIMS BSc Nursing Seat Allotment 2025 Schedule
Candidates eligible to apply for the seat allotment can check the schedule below.
|
Choice filling begin
|
July 11 to 17, 2025
|
Round 1 seat allotment
|
July 19, 2025
|
Online acceptance of allocated seat
|
July 21 to 26, 2025
|
Submission of Documents/DD at the allotted AIIMS
|
July 21 to 26, 2025
|
Display of vacant seats for Round 2
|
August 2, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
August 2, 2025
|
Online acceptance of allocated seat
|
August 4 to 7, 2025
|
Submission of documents, DD at the allotted AIIMS
|
August 4 to 7, 2025
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Choice Filling
The link for students to submit their choices for the first round of seat allotment is available online. Students must register for the choice filling process by using their login credentials. Follow the steps provided below to complete the choice filling process.
Related Stories
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Visit the Academic courses section and click on BSc Nursing
Step 3: Login using the required details
Step 4: Fill out the choices as required
Step 5: Save and click on submit
Also Read: UP Government Launched Learning By Doing Program in Schools to Enhance Vocational Skills
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation