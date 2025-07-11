AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begin, Check Allotment Schedule Here

All India Institute of Medical Science has released the AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling schedule. AIIMS B.Sc Nursing round 1 seat allotment choice filling window is now open. The last date to submit the choices is July 17, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website to enter their choices for allotment.

A total of two rounds of counselling will be conducted for admissions. First round seat allotment results will be declared on July 19, 2025. Students allotted seats are required to complete the admission process and submit relevant documents between July 21 to 26, 2025.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the choice filling process through the link provided below.