UP Government Launched Learning By Doing Program in Schools to Enhance Vocational Skills

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that it began a 'Learning by Doing' initiative on Thursday to rethink teaching in the state's government institutions.

According to the government, the program will grow in 2024–2025 when 2,274 upper primary and composite schools in all 75 districts of the state will have state-of-the-art Learning by Doing (LBD) labs. There are 205 different kinds of contemporary instruments and equipment in each lab. According to the statement, raw supplies and consumables have been given to School Management Committees (SMCs) to help with these initiatives.

What Are The UP Government Official Statements?

According to the statement, "this program offers students from classes 6 to 8 practical training in a variety of fields such as woodworking, metalworking, energy and environment, agriculture and horticulture, and health and nutrition, in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020."