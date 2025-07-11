UP Government Launched Learning By Doing Program in Schools to Enhance Vocational Skills

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that it began a 'Learning by Doing' initiative on Thursday to rethink teaching in the state's government institutions.
According to the government, the program will grow in 2024–2025 when 2,274 upper primary and composite schools in all 75 districts of the state will have state-of-the-art Learning by Doing (LBD) labs. There are 205 different kinds of contemporary instruments and equipment in each lab. According to the statement, raw supplies and consumables have been given to School Management Committees (SMCs) to help with these initiatives.
What Are The UP Government Official Statements?
According to the statement, "this program offers students from classes 6 to 8 practical training in a variety of fields such as woodworking, metalworking, energy and environment, agriculture and horticulture, and health and nutrition, in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020."
It further stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal of tying education to employability and life skills is reflected in the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan initiative. Making Uttar Pradesh independent and powerful is something Adityanath has continuously emphasized, and this calls for incorporating skills into the educational system.
Enhancement of Vocational Education in Uttar Pradesh
Building on a successful pilot program that trained 5,937 kids in 60 schools across 15 districts, Uttar Pradesh is dramatically growing its vocational education program. The success of the campaign was demonstrated by the notable increase in student attendance and participation throughout this initial implementation. The government intends to expand this ground-breaking program to 3,288 more schools for the 2025–2026 school year. Under the Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI programs, this enormous expansion is expected to help thousands of students throughout the state by giving them useful, future-ready skills.
Promoting Equality, Dignity, and Skills
In addition to teaching new skills, this vocational education program actively promotes respect for the dignity of work, which is essential for overall growth. The passionate involvement of girls in traditionally male-dominated sectors like engineering, electrical work, and diverse workshop activities has been a particularly admirable result. This dispels misconceptions and advances essential gender equality in practical education. Sandeep Singh, the minister of basic education, claims that the program directly supports the larger Skill India Mission by "nurturing skilled, self-reliant citizens" and building a powerful, self-sufficient Uttar Pradesh.
