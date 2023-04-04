AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Registration Ends Soon, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to close the registration window for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS)July session soon i.e. on April 6, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable application fee of 4000+ transaction charges irrespective of the categories. The authorities will issue the INI CET SS Admit Card 2023 on April 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted on April 29, 2023. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the examination. The question paper will carry 80 objective-type questions.

INI CET SS 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for INI CET SS 2023 Registration?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test till April 6, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to academic courses

Step 3: Click on the INI SS link and proceed with registration

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered details

Step 5: Fill out INI CET SS 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

INI CET SS 2023 Prospectus PDF- Click Here

INI CET SS July 2023 Exam Details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 2023. Candidates will have to answer 80 questions and each question is carrying 1 mark. They will be awarded +1 for each correct answer. Whereas, -⅓ will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Counselling Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Documents Required Here